In the offseason back and forth between wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle over an impending race that Hill has brought forth as a challenge to Waddle, we have now finally heard from new Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel. McDaniel, speaking on Tuesday morning ahead of his team’s first day of organized team activities open to the media, was not opposed to the idea of having two of ...

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO