After over two full weeks of temperatures reaching up to 21 degrees above average, we're finally getting some reprieve just in time for the weekend. A glorious cold front is going to slide across the South Plains on Saturday, bringing with it some much cooler air. Highs will plummet from Friday's upper 90s and triple digits into the low 80s on Saturday, May 21st, then the mid-70s on Sunday, May 22nd.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO