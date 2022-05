ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – A 21-year-old woman fell into Adams Falls in Rocky Mountain National Park on Thursday. She did not survive. The woman was from Virginia, Illinois. She fell into Adams Falls which is located on the East Inlet Trail on the west side of the park. Denver: Entrance to the Rockies in Colorado USA. Rocky Mountain National Park is a United States national park located in north-central Colorado, within the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains. The park is situated between the towns of Estes Park to the east and Grand Lake to the...

ACCIDENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO