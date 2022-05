The Brownfield City Council voted to approve the project order to allow Kimley-Horn to begin the strip paving project on certain n streets in the City of Brownfield. The order gives Kimley-Horn to perform the services of designing, bidding, and constructing of paving the roads. During the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget sessions, allocations were made to begin “strip paving” streets within the city. There were criteria in selecting roadways established during the budget sessions and the 2020-2021 streets to be strip paved were selected. However, due to many factors such as the supply chain issues and Winter Storm Uri, no streets were strip paved during the 2020-2021 fiscal year, and no funds were expended. In the 2021- 2022 fiscal year budget funds were budgeted for strip paving of streets again.

BROWNFIELD, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO