BOSTON -- The injury news in the Eastern Conference finals has been all over the map for both the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, and Game 2 hasn't even begun.The trend continued on Thursday afternoon, when starting forward Al Horford was upgraded from doubtful to questionable for Thursday night's Game 2. Not long after that upgrade, the news got better for Boston, with Horford officially being made available to play in Game 2.Horford had been in health and safety protocols since Tuesday, landing there just hours before Game 1 tipped off in Miami.Celtics head coach Ime Udoka -- who missed...

BOSTON, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO