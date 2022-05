It’s a three-peat for Houston Methodist Hospital. For the third year in a row, Healthgrades has named Houston Methodist the best hospital in Texas and one of the 50 best hospitals in the country. It’s the only Texas hospital in the top 50. Houston Methodist, a 907-bed facility at the Texas Medical Center, earned the same recognition in 2020 and 2021.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO