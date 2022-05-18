Adverum's Data at ASGCT Further Supports Phase 2 Development Plans For Wet-AMD Gene Therapy

We evaluated 1-year outcomes of loading phase treatment followed by maintenance treatment using a treat-and-extend (TAE) regimen with intravitreal brolucizumab for neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) associated with type 1 macular neovascularization (MNV). We analyzed 68 eyes of 65 consecutive patients with treatment-naÃ¯ve nAMD associated with type 1 MNV. Forty-five eyes (66.2%) completed the 1-year treatment with intravitreal brolucizumab. In those cases, best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) showed significant improvement, while there were significant reductions in foveal thickness and central choroidal thickness, after the initial brolucizumab injection, which were maintained until the last visit. The average total number of injections over 1Â year was 6.4"‰Â±"‰0.6. The average intended injection interval at the last visit was 14.0"‰Â±"‰2.9Â weeks. Moreover, 17of 23 eyes (73.9%) with polypoidal lesions showed complete regression of these lesions after the loading phase treatment. Although intraocular inflammation (IOI) was observed in 15 of 68 eyes (22.1%) within 1Â year, amelioration in response to combination therapy with topical and subtenon injection of steroids, without visual decline, was obtained. These results indicate that loading phase treatment followed by the TAE regimen with intravitreal brolucizumab might improve BCVA and ameliorate exudative changes in eyes with treatment-naÃ¯ve nAMD associated with type 1 MNV. Moreover, intravitreal brolucizumab can potentially reduce the treatment burden of nAMD. Prompt steroid therapy might be efficacious for ameliorating brolucizumab-related IOI without visual decline.

