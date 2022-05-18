ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adverum's Data at ASGCT Further Supports Phase 2 Development Plans For Wet-AMD Gene Therapy

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdverum Biotechnologies Inc ADVM has shared new data from the ADVM-022 development program in wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). The data were presented at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2022 Annual Meeting. It exhibited results of the...

www.benzinga.com

