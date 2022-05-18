Commentary: The Mailman delivers fun in Auburn neighborhood

Richard Hesse January 25, 1930 - May 11, 2022 Richard was born in Chicago, Illinois to Richard and Matilda Hesse. He passed away on May 11 after a brief illness. He and Joanne met in seventh grade and married in 1951; they raised five children in New England, moving to California in 1977. He is preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy, and his sons Mark and James. He is survived by his wife of 71 years and his sons, Jeffrey (Melissa), and children Emily and John Weber of Denver, Carl (Sandra) and three grandchildren, Mason, Maya and Jakob, of Menlo Park, and daughter, Laura of Auburn. A private celebration will be held for family and friends at a date to be determined. Donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity.

