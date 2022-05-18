ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Sasha Banks, Naomi Walk Out Has Historical Precedent—But This Feels Different

By Erik Beaston
Bleacher Report
 2 days ago

WWE Women's Tag Team champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of Raw Monday night, dissatisfied with creative plans not only for the show but the lack of long-term commitment to the titles and the tag division themselves, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select. Originally slated for...

bleacherreport.com

411mania.com

Sasha Banks and Naomi Walkout During Monday’s Raw Reportedly Not A ‘Work’

Fightful Select has released some additional details regarding the Sasha Banks and Naomi situation which took place at Monday’s WWE RAW and saw them walk out of the broadcast early due to frustrations with their creative. The report notes that despite many sources reporting Naomi was scheduled to win...
WWE
ComicBook

Sasha Banks Hinted At How WWE Treats Her Prior to Walking Out of WWE Raw

Sasha Banks' appearances on Kevin Hart's Cold as Balls interview series dropped this week in which she talked about how she is treated by the WWE as one of its biggest stars. The full interview was released to YouTube on Tuesday and fans have since combed through the comments following Banks' decision (along with her tag team partner Naomi) to walk out of this week's Monday Night Raw over creative frustrations with how the Women's Tag Team Championships were being used.
WWE
411mania.com

More Behind the Scenes Rumors on What Took Place at Last Night’s WWE Raw with Sasha Banks & Naomi

– PWInsider has an update with additional details on the Sasha Banks and Naomi situation that saw them walk out of WWE Raw while the show was going on last night. As noted, Naomi was originally expected to win the previously announced Six-Pack Challenge and go on to face Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at Hell in a Cell. According to the new report, the show would’ve ended with both Naomi and Banks celebrating that Naomi would face Belair for the title at the event.
WWE
PWMania

CM Punk Responds To Matt Cardona’s Joke On Sasha Banks and Naomi

As PWMania.com previously reported, Banks was apparently upset with WWE’s creative plans at Monday’s RAW, so she met with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon to vent her frustration and walked out of RAW with Naomi. Several wrestlers outside of WWE reacted to the story, notably Matt Cardona,...
WWE
ComicBook

Report: WWE's Plan for Sasha Banks at Hell in a Cell

Numerous reports have dropped regarding what prompted Sasha Banks and Naomi to walk out of Monday Night Raw this week despite being booked for the main event of the show. Fightful Select's most recent report noted that Naomi was originally going to win the match and challenge Bianca Belair at Hell in a Cell next month for the Raw Women's Championship and that the pair's frustration had to do with how poorly the Women's Tag Team Division had been booked and how their pitch for a tag title defense against Nikki ASH and Doudrop (which would've been the first time in over a year that the titles had been defended on a non-WrestleMania pay-per-view) had fallen on deaf ears.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How WWE’s statement on Sasha Banks, Naomi walkout pulls the curtain back more than before

“Is this for real?” That’s a question that gets asked often by pro wrestling fans, such is the nature of this particular form of entertainment. But it rarely gets repeated with as much speed and intensity as it did the night of May 16, when Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of Raw, despite being advertised while the show was already underway as part of a six-person match that would serve as the main event. Thanks to well connected industry insiders like Mike Johnson of Pro Wrestling Illustrated and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the broad strokes of what took place...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sasha Banks reportedly met with Vince McMahon before walking out on Raw

Before The Boss, Sasha Banks, walked out on Raw, she reportedly met with the boss of WWE. That tidbit comes from Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, who cites sources close to the situation while saying that “Banks met with Vince McMahon before returning her title” on Monday night. While Banks was undoubtedly aware of the impact and potential repercussions of her actions, this additional bit of context implies she made the WWE’s ultimate decision maker fully and directly aware of what she was doing. Banks and Naomi have been the talk of the pro wrestling world this week for refusing to participate...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Video: Becky Lynch Swings At Cody Rhodes After WWE Raw

After WWE RAW went off air, a fan caught an exchange between Becky Lynch and Cody Rhodes, a moment that saw the former Raw Women’s Champion take a swing at the American Nightmare while selling Asuka’s green mist. Lynch had been hit by the mist at the end...
WWE
Bleacher Report

Amid Sasha Banks, Naomi Drama, It's Clear the Future of Wrestling Is Black Women

Sasha Banks and Naomi were at the heart of the biggest news in wrestling this week following their walkout from WWE Raw on Monday night. There's still so much to process given the nature of their exit, such as WWE's unprecedented response and questions surrounding their status with the company. However, nothing reflects the leverage one holds or the conviction in your stance quite like the ability to say "no."
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

WWE Rumors on Sasha Banks, Naomi Walkout and Mysterios Split; Strowman vs. Overeem

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe. WWE's Reported Behind-the-Scenes Reaction to Banks, Naomi. Multiple reports have surfaced after WWE women's tag team champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out during Monday night's episode of Raw. Sasha and Naomi were supposed to be part...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Photos: Sasha Banks through the years

LOS ANGELES, CA
Wrestling World

Jimmy Smith Speaks About Sasha Banks/Naomi Situation

Sasha Banks and Naomi have been making headlines ever since they walked out of WWE RAW. They were at that time the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. However, many people believe that all of this might be work. WWE Commentator Jimmy Smith recently spoke about what he believes happened and whether or not this entire thing is a work or not.
WWE
Bleacher Report

Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 19

The journey to Slammiversary on June 19 continued Thursday night on Impact Wrestling with a show that determined the next entrant into Ultimate X for the X-Division Championship, highlighted the Knockouts division ahead of the first-ever Queen of the Mountain match and brought Josh Alexander and Eric Young together in the same ring for the first time since the Violent By Design leader earned a world title opportunity.
WWE
Wrestling World

Raw: Asuka got a fabulous win

Meanwhile, we see a movie from the afternoon where LIV MORGAN is distracted by the LOS LOTHARIOS, but AJ STYLES & FINN BALOR arrive to hunt the two Mexicans and convince the little blonde to join their crew, to counter Judgment Day!. Speaking of JUDGMENT DAY, the three of the...
WWE

