Sasha Banks, Naomi Walk Out Has Historical Precedent—But This Feels Different

Numerous reports have dropped regarding what prompted Sasha Banks and Naomi to walk out of Monday Night Raw this week despite being booked for the main event of the show. Fightful Select's most recent report noted that Naomi was originally going to win the match and challenge Bianca Belair at Hell in a Cell next month for the Raw Women's Championship and that the pair's frustration had to do with how poorly the Women's Tag Team Division had been booked and how their pitch for a tag title defense against Nikki ASH and Doudrop (which would've been the first time in over a year that the titles had been defended on a non-WrestleMania pay-per-view) had fallen on deaf ears.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO