ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Three in custody, two on the run following officer involved shootout in Anne Arundel Co.

By WMAR STAFF
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6cRA_0fi78gAN00

Three people are in custody after a shootout involving a special police officer in Anne Arundel County.

It happened around 6:30pm Tuesday.

Anne Arundel County officers were called to help with the incident which took place along Route 198, at a temporary impound lot belonging to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The officer reportedly saw the suspects on the lot and approached them. That's when at least one fired, and the officer shot back.

At this time, it's unclear if anyone was struck.

Police are still looking for two suspects who fled the scene.

U.S. Park police and Maryland State Police are assisting in the investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Net

Man Facing Attempted Murder Charges Following Calvert County Shooting

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Maryland State Police on Thursday arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month in Calvert County. The suspect, Adam Joseph Holland, 20, of Prince Frederick, Maryland, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, knowingly altering a firearm identification, using firearm in the commission of a violent crime, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a handgun, illegal possession of a loaded handgun, obstruction and hindering and altering physical evidence from a crime.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WTOP

2 dead after crash, vehicle fire in Prince George’s Co.

Two people died early Saturday morning when a vehicle crashed and caught on fire in Glenn Dale, Maryland. The crash happened in the 12200 block of Annapolis Road near Fairwood Parkway around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, according to a tweet from Prince George’s County police. The vehicle left the road,...
GLENN DALE, MD
NBC Washington

2 Killed in Fiery Crash in Bowie: Police

Two people are dead after a fiery car crash early Saturday in Bowie, Maryland, police said. A car left the road, struck a pole and caught fire on Annapolis Road near Glenn Dale Boulevard about 2:40 a.m., Prince George's County police said. The victims died at the scene. Investigators are...
BOWIE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
NottinghamMD.com

Police responding to large brawl in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, MD—Police are responding to a large brawl in the Rosedale area. At just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the SkyZone located in the 8600-block of Pulaski Highway (21237). At the scene, authorities found a large fight in progress. Additional officers are being dispatched. There has been no word on any injuries or arrests. The post Police responding to large brawl in Rosedale appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Second assault in 3 days reported at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda yesterday afternoon, to investigate the second assault reported at the property in 72 hours. Yesterday, a 2nd-degree assault was reported at the mall at 5:25 PM, according to crime data. An earlier 2nd-degree assault was reported there Wednesday afternoon.
BETHESDA, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arundel#Park Police#Maryland State Police#Anne Arundel Co
wnav.com

Police Arrested a Suspect in the Wells Fargo Robbery

Annapolis Police say they found an accomplice, to this past Wednesday’s armed robbery of the Wells Fargo Branch in the Bay Ridge Shopping Center. Police reportedly tracked the movements of the rental car that the masked man was driven away in. The Baltimore Sun reports, that charging papers identified the accomplice as 38-year-old Pedro Unseld Nguyen, of Annapolis. Police say that the robber made away with $400.00 from Wells Fargo. Nguyen is being held in the Jennifer Road Detention Center on $100,000 bail. He’s been assigned a public defender and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 15 in Annapolis District Court. The police investigation into the masked bandit continues.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Police Continue to Investigate a Vandalism Valued at $500,000 – Victim Offering Reward Up to $50,000

Detectives from the Montgomery County Police – 5th District Investigative Section continue to investigate the April 21, 2021, vandalism to farm equipment in Damascus. The owner of the farm equipment is now offering a reward for information that identifies the subjects in this case. Tipsters providing information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible in this case are eligible for a reward of up to $50,000.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Man Found Guilty of Killing North Potomac Teen ‘Over Nothing': Officials

A Maryland man was found guilty of fatally shooting a high school senior during a random encounter last year, the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Simeon Mbuyu Mukuna, an 18-year-old student at Richard Montgomery High School, was shot and killed Feb. 6, 2021, by Shawndel Weems, 23, of Columbia, authorities said.
COLUMBIA, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives Ask For Assistance in Locating Missing Gaithersburg Man

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Police – Sixth District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 61-year-old Gaithersburg man. Conrad Knight was last seen on Friday, May 20, 2022, at approximately 11 a.m. on the 8800 block of Beavercreek Lane in Gaithersburg.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy