Pennsylvania teacher charged for alleged relationship with 17-year-old student
By Abigail Adcox, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
2 days ago
A Pennsylvania high school choral teacher was arrested after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old female student. Olivia Ortz, 26, a teacher at Wilmington Area High School, has been charged with sexual contact with a school student, unlawful contact with a minor for sexual...
A Pennsylvania man is charged with murder for allegedly shooting his cousin twice before dragging his body into a hole, burying his body under tires, and then burning his body. State police announced that Derek Louk is charged with first and third-degree murder, criminal homicide, aggravated assault, abuse of a corpse, and other related charges […]
OXFORD, PA — A fugitive wanted on a Pennsylvania Governer’s Warrant has been extradited back to Chester County, Pennsylvania. According to authorities, on January 31, 2022, the Oxford Police obtained an arrest warrant for 39-year-old Tanya Minks in connection to a retail theft that occurred at a business on the 300 block of North Third Street in Oxford on January 8th.
A 15-year-old boy is being charged with terroristic threats after Latrobe police said he threatened another juvenile. A report about the incident was made to the department’s Greater Latrobe school resource officer and police said they seized “items of evidentiary value” during the investigation. There was no danger to school buildings or staff members, police said. Authorities did not detail the nature of the threats in a news release.
SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — Police have released more information on the arrest of a Bradford County man accused of assaulting, strangling, and imprisoning a woman during an altercation last week. Ronald Kelley, 56, was arrested on May 11 after Pennsylvania State Police responded to an incident in progress at an address on Peas Hill […]
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — An Indiana man has been convicted of murdering his girlfriend and her three children in June 2021. The Associated Press says Cohen Hancz-Barron, 22, was found guilty on Thursday of four counts of murder for the deaths of his girlfriend and her three children last year.
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A 15-year-old is facing homicide charges after a grandma sitting on the front porch of her home in Washington County was shot and killed last week. Tyriq Moss was arrested in 58-year-old Kristin Barfield's death on Thursday. According to court paperwork, Moss and Brandon Allen agreed they were going to shoot someone else on the porch, but apparently missed and hit Barfield instead. Police said Allen drove by the home on Ridge Street while he and Moss fired out of the moving vehicle. Barfield was found by first responders shot in the chest. She was taken to a hospital, where she died. Moss is facing multiple other charges, including attempted homicide and firearms violations. Warrants were also issued for Allen and Javarr Thomas in Barfield's death. The car allegedly used in the drive-by shooting was found in Mt. Pleasant Township, Washington County.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Texas man has pleaded guilty to federal drug distribution charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Diego Zamudio pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Officials said he trafficked drugs into Allegheny, Clearfield and Jefferson counties. Zamudio was one of 47 defendants charged in six related indictments as part of the "Return to Sender" investigation, the office announced.Zamudio directed the transportation of more than 40 kilograms of methamphetamine into western Pennsylvania, officials said. He will be sentenced in August.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. — State police arrested a central Pennsylvania man and charged him with murder after he allegedly killed his cousin and tried to destroy the body. State police told WJAC that Derek Louk shot his cousin twice before dragging the body to a hole, piling tires over him, and then dousing the body with kerosene and setting it on fire.
EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Police say they are investigating an assault. Authorities say the pictured individual is wanted in connection to an assault that occurred Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 9:00 am, at the Speedway fuel and convenience store located at 108 North Pottstown Pike in Exton, PA.
PITTSBURGH, PA — Michael Wright pleaded guilty this week to conspiring to distribute cocaine, announced United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung. Wright, age 44 of San Diego, California, pled guilty before United States District Judge Marilyn J. Horan. Judge Horan scheduled sentencing to occur on September 7, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.
TARENTUM, Pa. — Two good Samaritans came to the rescue for a 3-year-old girl found at an intersection in Tarentum. Police say the girl walked at least 20 houses away from her home. Watch the above video for the full story. 3-year-old child rescued by neighbors in Tarentum Two...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A man who found a woman’s body in his motel room says he hasn’t been able to sleep because he can still see her face when he closes his eyes. “I peeped around the bathroom corner. I saw the shadow, kind of looked around the bathroom door and I saw her there. And then I ran out the door and screamed, ‘She’s dead in here,’” said Tommy Pendland.
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are investigating a crash that happened involving a suspect who fled the scene of a stabbing in Wilkes-Barre that occurred Thursday afternoon. According to Wilkes-Barre City Police, the suspect stabbed a woman in the parking lot of the Save A Lot in Wilkes-Barre and left her children unattended […]
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to serve between 20 and 40 years in prison in the death of his 3-month-old son. Daniel Messner was sentenced Monday in Marshall County, news outlets reported. He was charged in 2019 with death of a child by a parent by child abuse.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) -- A woman convicted in the shooting death of an FBI agent at her home in Indiana Township will soon be released from prison. Christina Korbe has been serving a 15-year sentence for the killing of an FBI agent during a drug raid at her home in 2008.
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say a former Dollar General manager stole more than $17,000 from a store."One of his responsibilities was to take the money at the end of the shift as the night drop and deposit it in an ATM machine," trooper Stephen Limani said.According to investigators, Austin Rider chose to keep the cash on May 4 from the Salem Township store. He wrote a note saying he took the money and disappeared."The whole plan behind it was he was going to take the girl he was dating, their child together, and they were going to go across the country," Limani said.A few days later, investigators said Rider called another manager at Dollar General, saying he wanted to give back some of the money. What happened to the rest?"When they were trying to get him to return the money, the statements were made that the money was given away to other people," Limani said.Police caught up with him on May 13. He is now awaiting his preliminary hearing on theft charges. KDKA-TV stopped by Rider's Jeannette home on Wednesday to speak to his family, but we were told to leave.
A man who admitted to stabbing his boyfriend to death in Lancaster County in 2019 died in prison last week by suicide, authorities said. Matthew VanZandt, 33, was found unresponsive in his cell at SCI Houtzdale in Clearfield County and pronounced dead on May 9, according to the Department of Corrections. State Police said May 16 the cause of death is suicide and no foul play is suspected.
