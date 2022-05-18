Google: These 'curated' open-source packages will improve software supply chain security

Building on the same ethos as Bitcoin and Web3 is, Box wants to do to storage what Cryptocurrency did to banking – break the chain of command. Instead of the status quo, where Apple, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft make you pay subscription fees to store your data on their servers, Box has a better alternative. Buy and run your own server and store data on it… but it goes one step ahead. Any extra storage you don’t use gets leased out to someone else, and you earn revenue for it.

