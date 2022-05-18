ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

School district residents across the Southern Tier approve budgets, elect board candidates

By Jeff Murray, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin
 2 days ago

Residents in Southern Tier counties and across New York state overwhelming approved proposed school budgets, purchase of new school buses and other school district propositions Tuesday,  and also voted on board of education candidates,

About 99% of school budgets statewide were approved, according to the New York State School Boards Association, and the Southern Tier followed that trend.

School district budget proposals with levies at or below their limit required simple majority approval for passage while spending plans that include a tax increase above a district's cap require a supermajority 60% voter approval.

Only one district in the Binghamton region — Unadilla Valley Central School in Chenango County — proposed a tax levy increase above its tax limit, but voters easily approved the budget anyway.

Here's a roundup of voting results for school districts in Broome, Chenango and Tioga counties. Check back for updates as results will be added as they become available:

Afton School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $17,869,284. PASSED.
  • Spending change: 7.8% increase.
  • Tax levy change: 2% increase.
  • Tax levy limit: 2.2%.
  • Other propositions:
  • Buses: Proposition for one 60-passenger bus, one 24-passenger wheelchair bus and one van. Total cost not more than $265,000. PASSED.
  • Board candidates: Maryann Palmetier and James Parkinson, Jr., WINNER , are running for one, five-year term.
  • More information: aftoncsd.org .

Bainbridge-Guilford School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $21,441,361. PASSED.
  • Spending change: 3% increase.
  • Tax levy change: 1.95% increase.
  • Tax levy limit: 1.95%.
  • Other propositions:
  • Buses: Two buses at a cost not to exceed $261,000. PASSED.
  • Board candidates: Shelly Bartow, WINNER, 3-YEAR TERM ; John Gliha, WINNER, 1-YEAR TERM; Thomas Akshar, WINNER, 3-YEAR TERM ; and Danielle Umbra. Two three-year terms and the remaining year of an unexpired term available.
  • More information: bgcsd.org .

Binghamton City School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $136,090,097. PASSED.
  • Spending change: 5.67% increase.
  • Tax levy change: 1.8% increase.
  • Tax levy limit: 1.8%.
  • Other propositions:
  • Repair reserve: If approved, $500,000 would be placed in the reserve. PASSED.
  • Board candidates: Liza Beautz Turner is the announced candidate for one school board seat. WINNER
  • More information: binghamtonschools.org .

Chenango Forks School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $35,707,383. PASSED.
  • Spending change: 1.29% increase.
  • Tax levy change: 2.3% increase.
  • Tax levy limit: 2.3%.
  • Other propositions:
  • Board candidates: Jon Scofield, WINNER, and Spyros Dimatos are candidates for one, five-year term.
  • More information: cforks.org .

Chenango Valley School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $44,322,437. PASSED.
  • Spending change: 4.1% increase.
  • Tax levy change: 1.98% increase.
  • Tax levy limit: 1.98%.
  • Other propositions:
  • Buses: Four buses not to exceed $415,000. PASSED.
  • Board of Education membership: Reduce number of board members from nine to seven and term of office from five years to four years. PASSED.
  • Fund Repair Reserve: $500,000. PASSED.
  • Board candidates: There are two seats with five-year terms and one seat with a one-year term. Candidates are Christine Lomonaco, WINNER, 5-YEAR ; Judith Mitrowitz, WINNER, 1-YEAR ; Patricia Recene, Timothy Slocum, WINNER, 5-YEAR ; and Danielle White.
  • More information: cvcsd.stier.org .

Deposit School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $17,788,865. PASSED.
  • Spending change: 0.14% increase.
  • Tax levy change: 1.25% increase.
  • Tax levy limit: 1.50%.
  • Other propositions:
  • Buses: One 65-passenger bus and one 36-passenger wheelchair bus for a maximum of $208,000. PASSED.
  • Board candidates: Announced candidates for a three-year term are Dean Price, WINNER ; Carole McQuade and Jesse A. Caskey, Jr.
  • More information: depositcsd.org .

Greene School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $30,346,400. PASSED.
  • Spending change: 5.8% increase.
  • Tax levy change: 2% increase.
  • Tax levy limit: 2%.
  • Other propositions: Establishment of a $2 million capital reserve fund. PASSED.
  • Board candidates: Emily Riggs, Seth Barrows, WINNER ; Christopher Austin, Ken Pickard, WINNER; Jeremy Snavely, John Fish, WINNER; and William (Mitch) Brower. Three seats will be filled. The terms are for three years.
  • More information: greenecsd.org .

Harpursville School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $21,878,679. PASSED.
  • Spending change: 0.4% increase.
  • Tax levy change: 2.4% increase.
  • Tax levy limit: 2.4%.
  • Other propositions:
  • Buses: Purchase of two, 66-passenger diesel buses, and one 66-passenger wheelchair accessible diesel school bus for a maximum of $421,289.
  • Board candidates: Kacie Houston, WINNER, is the only candidate for a five-year term and Nicole Robertson, WINNER , is the only candidate for a two-year unexpired term.
  • More information: hcs.stier.org .

Johnson City School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $62,842,360. PASSED
  • Spending change: 5.66% increase.
  • Tax levy change: No change.
  • Tax levy limit: 0.5%.
  • Other propositions:
  • Buses: Two 66-passenger buses, one 64-passenger wheelchair accessible bus and one 64-passenger electric. PASSED
  • bus (grant dependent) for a maximum of $610,000.
  • Board candidates: Nicholas Matyas WINNER and Richard Martinez WINNER are the announced candidates for two seats, both with five-year terms.
  • More information: jcschools.com .

Maine-Endwell School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $61,523,868. PASSED
  • Spending change: 6.53% increase.
  • Tax levy change: 1.55% increase.
  • Tax levy limit: 2%.
  • Other propositions:
  • Buses: Four 65-passenger buses at an estimated maximum cost of  $129,600 each, and one school vehicle, a Dodge Durango at an estimated maximum of $39,900, all at maximum of $558,300. PASSED
  • Board candidates: Incumbent Gregg Armezzani WINNER is running unopposed. William Powell and Megan Gorski are the candidates for the other position. Two board seats are up for election.
  • More information: me.stier.org.

Marathon School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $20,226,681. PASSED
  • Spending change: 1.9% increase.
  • Tax levy change: 1.8% increase.
  • Tax levy limit: 4%.
  • Other propositions:
  • Buses: Four buses for a maximum of $425,000. Three full size, and one 48-passenger. PASSED
  • Board candidates: Charlie Forkey III WINNER , Tiffany Hubbard WINNER, Paul Robinson and Dennis Nigdli are running for two seats.
  • More information: marathonschools.org .

Newark Valley School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $27,341,784. PASSED.
  • Spending change: 2.31% increase.
  • Tax levy change: No change.
  • Tax levy limit: 2.7%.
  • Other propositions:
  • Capital Reserve Fund: An amendment to the reserve fund established in 1993. PASSED.
  • Buses: Three buses and a student transportation vehicle at a maximum cost of $455,000. PASSED.
  • Board candidates: Incumbent Sarah Hines, WINNER, is the only candidate for a three-year board term. Incumbent Anthony Tavelli, WINNER , is running for a new three-year term.
  • More information: nvcs.stier.org .

Norwich City School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $45,995,227. PASSED
  • Spending change: 7% increase.
  • Tax levy change: 1.48% increase.
  • Tax levy limit: 1.48%.
  • Board candidates: Kiernan Hamilton WINNER , Jennifer Westervelt and Debra Phelps WINNER are vying for two school board seats. Both positions are for three years.
  • More information: norwichcsd.org .

Owego-Apalachin 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $52,861,174. PASSED
  • Spending change: 6% increase.
  • Tax levy change: No change.
  • Tax levy limit: 2.5%.
  • Other propositions:
  • Buses: Five buses for no more than $780,000. PASSED
  • Capital project: A $12.9 million project for improvements and reconstruction. PASSED
  • Board candidates: Gene Cvik WINNER , Terry Ward and Linda Gretz WINNER are the candidates for two seats. Each seat carries a three-year term.
  • More information: oacsd.org .

Oxford Academy School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $20,898,159. PASSED
  • Spending change: 7% increase.
  • Tax levy change: 1.9%.
  • Tax levy limit: 6%.
  • Board candidates: Matt Leach WINNER is the only candidate for a three-year term.
  • More information: oxac.org .

Sherburne-Earlville School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $36,628,959. PASSED
  • Spending change: No increase.
  • Tax levy change: 2% increase.
  • Tax levy limit: 2.16%.
  • Other propositions:
  • Board candidates: Gary Miller WINNER and Myria Allen are the candidates for a three-year term.
  • More information: secsd.org .

Spencer-Van Etten School 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $24,988,515. PASSED.
  • Spending change: 2.7% increase.
  • Tax levy change: 2.6% increase.
  • Tax levy limit: 2.6%.
  • Board candidates: Susan Rider-Ulacco, Sean Vallely, WINNER ; and Karen Johnson, WINNER ; are the candidates for two board seats, each with three-year terms.
  • More information: svecsd.org .

Susquehanna Valley School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $41,142,256. PASSED
  • Spending change: 0.8% increase.
  • Tax levy change: 1.8%.
  • Tax levy limit: 1.8% increase.
  • Other propositions:
  • Buses: A measure authorizing the district to purchase four 66-passenger buses, including incidental equipment, expenses and preliminary costs at a maximum of $520,000. PASSED
  • Board candidates: Three seats up for election. The seats are currently held by Ryan Remza WINNER , Suzanne Vimislik WINNER . The other position is the remainder of the term of Robert Strick. Announced candidates are Remza, Vimislik and Johanna Burkhardt WINNER .
  • More information: svsabers.org .

Tioga School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $20,558,091. PASSED.
  • Spending change: 6.2% increase.
  • Tax levy change: 0.3% increase.
  • Tax levy limit: 0.3%.
  • Other propositions:
  • Buses: Two full size buses, for a maximum of $294,000 or $147,000 each. PASSED. Create reserve fund. PASSED.
  • Board candidates: Incumbents Aaron Lounsbury, WINNER , and Cathi Root are running unopposed. Two seats, both five-year terms, are up for election.
  • More information: tiogacentral.org .

Vestal School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $86,507,841. PASSED
  • Spending change: 4.26% increase.
  • Tax levy change: 2.2% increase.
  • Tax levy limit: 2.2%.
  • Buses: Five 70-passenger buses and one wheelchair bus. Bus proposition not to go over $986,950. PASSED
  • Board candidates: Seven candidates are running three seats with three-year terms, and one expired term with one year remaining. Erryn Wilson WINNER, Mark Browning WINNER (incumbent), Jenna Fitzgerald, Robert Hannaker, Michael Kirsch, Shoba Agneshwar WINNER and Laura Weisse WINNER for one-year term .
  • More information: vestal.stier.org .

Unadilla Valley School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $23,517,239 (Requires 60% approval). PASSED
  • Spending change: No increase.
  • Tax levy change: 1.5% increase.
  • Tax levy limit: Decrease of 6.5%.
  • Other propositions:
  • Buses: Proposition authorizing the lease of three school buses at a maximum estimated annual cost of no more than $94,000 for each of five years. PASSED
  • Board candidates: There are two seats up. They are currently held by Tammie Emrich, who is running for reelection, WINNER and Linda Tuller, who was appointed last year to fill a vacancy. Tuller is also running. WINNER
  • More information: uvstorm.org .

Union-Endicott Central School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $91,920,150. PASSED.
  • Spending change: 2.6% increase.
  • Tax levy change: 2%.
  • Tax levy limit: 2.06%.
  • Other propositions:
  • Buses: Proposal to borrow up to $570,000 to purchase four 65-passenger school buses and one 34-passenger school bus. PASSED.
  • Board candidates: One open seat for a five-year term, incumbent Jim Truillo, WINNER , is seeking reelection.
  • More information: uek12.org .

Waverly Central School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $34,964,417. PASSED.
  • Spending change: 4%.
  • Tax levy change: No change.
  • Tax levy limit: 1.72%
  • Other propositions: Leasing school buses, PASSED. Capital projects, PASSED.
  • Board candidates: Two open seats for five-year terms; candidates Colleen Talada, WINNER , and Jennifer Vaughn, WINNER .
  • More information: waverlyschools.com .

Whitney Point School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $38,787,745. PASSED
  • Spending change: 1.88% increase.
  • Tax levy change: No change.
  • Tax levy limit: 1.7%.
  • Other propositions:
  • Buses: Two 78-passenger diesel buses at a cost not to exceed $286,050; one 71-passenger diesel bus at a cost not to exceed $155,097; one 71-passenger diesel bus at a cost not to exceed $140,242. PASSED
  • Board candidates: Two, three-year terms are up. The candidates are Brian Jeker, Tyanna Moseman WINNER , Erik Sculley and Dr. Christine Widdall WINNER.
  • More information: wpcsd.org .

Windsor School District 2022-23 budget

  • 2022-23 adopted budget: $45,088,432. PASSED
  • Spending change: 4.52% increase.
  • Tax levy change: 3.1% increase.
  • Tax levy limit: 3.1%.
  • Board candidates: Three candidates are running for three seats on the school board. The announced candidates are Peter Nowacki, WINNER David Bidwell WINNER and Allen Colosi WINNER . The terms are for three years.
  • More information: windsor-csd.org .

