A plea deal may be in the works in the case of a former area lawmaker charged with misuse of campaign funds. The Illinois Times reports the public defender representing former state Senator Sam McCann obtained a delay in his trial, which was scheduled to start this month. Court documents say a “potential resolution has been reached” in the case, and seeks time to review a proposed plea agreement McCann was a Republican state senator in the Springfield area from 2011 to 2019, and unsuccessfully ran for governor under the banner of a newly-created Conservative Party.

