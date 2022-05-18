ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

NFL's Best 25 Under 25: Where's Patriots Mac Jones?

By Arnav Sharma
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xfcWA_0fi701yH00

PFF's 25 top players under 25 years old has a notable omission.

Pro Football Focus has released its ranking of its top 25 NFL players under 25 years old . The number of New England Patriots players ranked on the list is the same as the the number of times the Buffalo Bills have won the Super Bowl: zero.

That's right, none.

Not even the best rookie quarterback in the NFL last season - Patriots quarterback Mac Jones - made the list. As a rookie, he passed for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns at a 67.6-percent completion rate and 92.5 passer rating.

And he won't turn 24 until Sept. 5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mquSe_0fi701yH00

Mac Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e0LiG_0fi701yH00

Mac Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yIFD9_0fi701yH00

Mac Jones

This continues a troubling trend of Patriots off-season bashing ranging from predictions of their worst season 21 years to one of their own Hall of Famers believing they'll wind up with fewer wins this season than the Las Vegas Raiders .

The snubbing of Jones is shocking, considering the 2021 NFL Draft's first overall selection Trevor Lawrence made the list at No. 21. Despite being a highly touted prospect Lawrence heavily disappointed as a rookie, passing for 3,641 yards but at a measly 59.6-completion rate with 12 touchdowns, 17 interceptions, and a 71.9 passer rating.

While Lawrence admittedly had a shaky coaching situation that probed (ahem) into his production as a rookie, it's still an interesting take to rank Lawrence above Jones, who proved himself as a consistent quarterback.

It's likely that the anti-Jones propaganda stems from a widespread narrative that considered him a "system quarterback." While Jones felt like he had a condensed playbook as a rookie, he still consistently made pre-snap reads and adjustments that showed a strong grasp of NFL defenses.

Despite Jones being snubbed, one New England player did at least manage an honorable mention on PFF's list: offensive lineman Michael Onwenu . A sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Onwenu earned a spot on the 2020 All-Rookie Team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gx6q2_0fi701yH00

Michael Onwenu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hSlfv_0fi701yH00

Michael Onwenu

(Cred: USA Today Sports Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mfVtw_0fi701yH00

Michael Onwenu

It's clear that with Tom Brady gone, the Patriots are facing an uphill climb in the national sports media narrative department. It remains to be seen whether Jones can lead the charge towards the 2022 New England squad changing that perception.

NFL Strength of Schedule: How Much Does It Matter? (; 1:29)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Foxborough, MA
Football
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Foxborough, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Mac Jones
Yardbarker

Five-time Pro Bowl DT Vince Wilfork to be inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

"It's my pleasure to announce Vince Wilfork as our 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame selection," Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said, via the NFL's official website. "For more than a decade, Vince was a dominant defender in the trenches and anchored some of the best defenses in franchise history. His contributions on the field propelled the Patriots to four Super Bowl appearances during his 11-year career. He was a big man with an even bigger personality and a huge heart. He quickly became a fan favorite in New England. I look forward to presenting him his Patriots Hall of Fame jacket."
NFL
NBC Sports

These reports about Mac Jones, Patriots should give fans optimism

Let's face it: The vibes around the New England Patriots haven't been great this offseason. The Patriots stayed relatively quiet in free agency, adding wide receiver DeVante Parker but failing to make any significant moves while their AFC competitors stocked up with talent. They made several head-scratching decisions in the 2022 NFL Draft, seemingly reaching in Rounds 1 and 2 for offensive guard Cole Strange and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Patriots Mac Jones#Pff#Pro Football Focus#The Buffalo Bills#Passer#Mac Jones Mac#Hall Of Famers#The Las Vegas Raiders#Nfl Draft
Yardbarker

NFL Account Trolls The Bears Over Patrick Mahomes

The Chicago Bears will have Justin Fields as their presumptive starter for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. The team thinks that it’s the right time to give the full-time role to the second-year play-caller. After all, they traded up with the New York Giants in the 2021...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
Field Level Media

Browns QB Deshaun Watson, NFL talks begin

Before he travels to the Bahamas to work out with new teammates, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson met with NFL investigators on Tuesday to discuss his legal matters with lead investigator Lisa Friel, ESPN reported. Friel conducts investigations for the NFL on matters related to the personal conduct policy and,...
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles add yet another WR with a waiver claim

For the second straight day, the Eagles have added a receiver to their roster. On Tuesday, the Eagles claimed receiver Josh Hammond, who was released by the Jaguars on Monday. The Eagles on Monday also added receiver Keric Wheatfall after a successful rookie minicamp tryout. The Jaguars cut Hammond after...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

NFL odds: NFC East team gaining favor with bettors

The bandwagon for bettors of the Philadelphia Eagles is filling up for the upcoming NFL season. The Eagles continue to get heavy betting action this offseason, said Dylan Brossman, FOX Bet sports trader. The action has caused Philadelphia's betting odds to shorten once again, so let's take a look. For...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Patriot Country

Patriot Country

Boston, MA
843
Followers
908
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotCountry is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

 https://www.si.com/nfl/patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy