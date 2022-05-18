ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caught on video: Group of suspects open fire on Harlem sidewalk

Shootout caught on video in Harlem 00:17

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a group seen on video opening fire in Harlem.

It happened early Tuesday morning on West 151st Street.

Police said five suspects, each with a handgun, fired multiple rounds.

No injuries were reported, but three unoccupied cars were hit by the gunfire.

Anyone with information about the shots fired is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

