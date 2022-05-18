ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have Brown and DEQ overstepped their authority?

By Amanda Sullivan-Astor
The Register-Guard
 2 days ago
The Pacific Northwest is a leader in climate-change solutions, and it’s no surprise as to why. Oregon’s economy and businesses rely on our natural resources, like wood products, to provide family-wage jobs and ensure a bright future for all Oregonians.

Unfortunately, our state is on the front lines of another, less-positive issue following Gov. Kate Brown’s new regulations on fuel sources in Oregon. In seeking to implement these rules, Brown and the Department of Environmental Quality created a precedent for executive branch overreach that opens the door for any future governor to bypass the legislative process.

These new rules regulate fuel suppliers and stationary fuel users (such as manufacturers) across the state, which followed an executive order issued by Brown in 2020. The intent is to reduce emissions, but its effect will make it too expensive for Oregonian households and businesses to use reliable fuels at a time when there is already so much uncertainty with inflation. Families will bear the expense of this decision with increased costs at the fuel pump, in the grocery store and when paying heating bills.

Rules of this magnitude have a hefty impact on Oregonians’ wallets, but they also fracture our state’s policy-making processes. Brown’s overreach sets a new precedent where Oregon’s executive branch doesn’t need to work with state legislators to enact laws. That’s something every Oregonian should be concerned about regardless of which side of the aisle they’re on.

To add insult to injury, DEQ only has authority to regulate direct emitters and we wonder how fuel suppliers fit into this category. The answer is, they don't!

That’s why Associated Oregon Loggers recently joined a petition asking our state courts to weigh in on whether or not Brown and DEQ have overstepped their authority. We believe Brown and DEQ cannot rewrite existing statutes and authorities without the input of community-elected legislators.

At its core, the petition is not about climate change — it’s about good governance and ensuring that our state government follows the established legislative process and existing statutes. It’s about ensuring the executive branch doesn’t take actions that reduce every Oregonian’s ability to have a say in our state government.

Oregon’s employers support holistic, proven approaches to mitigate climate change and its impacts. This includes biomass utilization to develop renewable fuels. This approach to emission reductions lowers reliance on fossil fuels while also reducing wildland fire emissions. Biomass utilization needs to be implemented in tandem with industry, not required through regulation without a well-developed plan. It should be incentivized to get to carbon neutral in the state through solutions from our natural and working lands. And it should be done in a way that creates business opportunity without stifling economic activity, which keeps our economy strong and Oregonians employed.

We care deeply about this state and believe the governor can’t simply enact new laws without input from elected officials chosen by Oregon voters. Policy changes that so deeply impact family budgets, business operations and reduce every Oregonian’s voting power should not be made behind closed doors nor in a process that was baked before it even began.

Amanda Sullivan-Astor is the forest policy manager for theAssociated Oregon Loggers, a certified forester and a monthly contributor to The Register-Guard.

