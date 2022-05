The 2022 Battle of Alberta in the Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers took off in an insane, high-scoring manner. Darryl Sutter and his Flames churned out a victory with a score that resembled that of two bad football teams, beating the Oilers, 9-6. In only a way Sutter can, the Flames head coach made a hilarious quip when asked for a reaction to people who grumbled about the low-scoring nature of Calgary’s first-round showdown with the Dallas Stars — a series that went the distance.

