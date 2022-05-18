ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Morning Weather Update

WFAA
 2 days ago

Record heat possible through the...

www.wfaa.com

TMJ4 News

Expect heavy frost Wednesday morning

Expect heavy frost by morning. Wednesday has some sun early in the day, then clouds increase with isolated evening sprinkles and light rain possible. We drop back to near 30 Wednesday night and could see a light wintry mix.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Severe weather headed our way Sunday night

Tonight mostly cloudy skies with lows into the 60s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Patchy dense fog could develop after midnight and impact your early Sunday morning drive. Sunday will be hot with highs into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. However, things could turn...
WCPO

Great evening ahead with storms for Wednesday & Thursday

A gorgeous afternoon out there today and this evening will be a great one to get some yard work done... That changes tomorrow. Clouds build overnight as wind turns to the southeast, that will bring in some more humidity too. We’re down to 58° to start out Wednesday.
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Friday is shaping up to be a very pleasant, mild day before hot, sticky weather arrives for the weekend. Forecasters are calling for partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. It will be cooler along the coast. Saturday and Sunday are expected to be...
The Independent

‘Blood rain’ could turn UK skies red this week as thunderstorms strike

A dust cloud from the desert could see ‘blood rain’ fall across the country as it mixes with incoming thunderstorms, forecasters have said.Wednesday night brought heavy rainfall to most regions with a yellow warning for thunderstorms being issued by the Met Office.The showers, lightning and strong winds could continue into the week as residual clouds and rain clearing past the southeast of England.Wind and rain are expected across the northwest, edging towards Northern Ireland on Thursday evening, with some patches of rain in southern England.It comes after Britons basked in the country’s hottest day of the year on Tuesday, after...
WWL-AMFM

The heat is here, storms return this weekend

It will be another hot day but a cold front will soon bring rain by this weekend. “We stay hot and dry Thursday with highs near 92. This will once again be near-record temperatures. Expect mostly sunny skies through the day, but there will be
KIFI Local News 8

Change in weather brings much calmer conditions in for Sunday

Eastern Idaho (KIFI) - After a very windy series of days, we will finally have winds calm down to slight breezes.  The winds are expected to go way down to be only between 5-10 mph throughout the day on Sunday.  With this, warmer temperatures will come too.  We are expecting high's well above average where they The post Change in weather brings much calmer conditions in for Sunday appeared first on Local News 8.
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For A Chaotic Mix Of Heat & Frost This Weekend

Mother Nature will make it difficult for Ontarians to prepare for the May long weekend this year, thanks to an incoming pattern bringing both heat and frost to the province. According to The Weather Network (TWN), residents will be greeted with July-like temperatures on Friday, with daytime highs reaching 30 degrees C for most southern cities and a spike in humidity that could create thunderstorms in the north.
KDRV

Tuesday, May 17th Evening Weather

Increased clouds and blustery winds tomorrow with a few showers possible along and west of the Cascades in Southern Oregon tomorrow. Thursday will be cooler and breezy.
WGNtv.com

Rain due Wednesday ahead of warmup

Mostly cloudy tonight. showers likely especially after midnight. Winds: E 5-10 mph. Low: 53. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Wednesday Forecast: Rain at times and cooler Wednesday. Chance of isolated thunderstorms. Winds: SE 10-15 mph. High: 65. Extended outlook calls for a mostly dry...
AccuWeather

Weekly weather pattern outlook

The highest confidence with this outlook is in the West with moderate La Niña conditions and a cool phase of the PDO dominating. Expect persistent heat and no real drought relief for the Southwest and southern High Plains of the United States into mid-June, while cooler air and some moisture will impact the Northwest and British Columbia.
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert Friday due to rogue storm

CBS2's First Alert Weather team has issued a Yellow Alert for Friday due to the strength of a rogue storm that future models continue to show passing right over our area.Although much of the day is pleasant, the rogue storm could be strong with heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds all possible. The good news is it's a quick mover during the evening. This will open the door for possibly record heat, however.Red Alerts have been issued for the weekend for multiple atmospheric factors, but primarily, an abnormally hot airmass will settle over us this weekend. We will be close to record highs around New York City and inland with feels-like temperatures spiking to 95-100 degrees.There is also a moderate-to-high risk of rip currents and paired with ocean temps in the 50s and low 60s. Hypothermia would set in much faster, making the waters a little more dangerous than normal.Lastly, storms are possible again Sunday night as the cold front passes the area dropping our temps in the 70s for next week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

