Morning Weather Update

CBS2's First Alert Weather team has issued a Yellow Alert for Friday due to the strength of a rogue storm that future models continue to show passing right over our area.Although much of the day is pleasant, the rogue storm could be strong with heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds all possible. The good news is it's a quick mover during the evening. This will open the door for possibly record heat, however.Red Alerts have been issued for the weekend for multiple atmospheric factors, but primarily, an abnormally hot airmass will settle over us this weekend. We will be close to record highs around New York City and inland with feels-like temperatures spiking to 95-100 degrees.There is also a moderate-to-high risk of rip currents and paired with ocean temps in the 50s and low 60s. Hypothermia would set in much faster, making the waters a little more dangerous than normal.Lastly, storms are possible again Sunday night as the cold front passes the area dropping our temps in the 70s for next week.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO