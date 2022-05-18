ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Joe Burrow Shares What He Wants to Improve About His Game Prior to 2022 Season

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cOIAr_0fi6wnbK00

The 25-year-old led Cincinnati to the Super Bowl last season

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow led the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI in 2021. He appeared in 20 games after suffering a torn left ACL in his rookie campaign.

Burrow had to rehab his left knee last offseason and still found time to improve his velocity and the deep ball. He led the NFL in yards-per-attempt (8.9).

He isn't focused on improving one area this offseason. Instead, he's hoping to get better in a bunch of different areas.

"Really it's just my entire game at this point—just tweaks here and there," Burrow said . "At this point I'm not going to have a big overhaul of what I am doing. I'm just looking to refine my entire game as a whole."

The Bengals might be the defending AFC Champions, but they expect to be much more consistent on offense.

“We need to start stronger this year," Burrow said . "As an offense, we kind of just skidded at that beginning part when we weren’t quite doing all the things we needed to do to win those games that we expected to win. Just going into this year, I just expect to be a more refined, more technical offense that really maintains the explosiveness and efficiency throughout the entire year.”

The Bengals added key pieces like offensive linemen La'el Collins, Ted Karra and Alex Cappa. They hope the added beef takes their offense to new heights.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Reflects on Final Play of Super Bowl LVI

Jessie Bates Speaks Out Following Reports of Unhappiness

Report: Jessie Bates Planning to Skip OTAs and Training Camp

Watch: Highlights From Bengals Rookie Minicamp

Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Regular Season Schedule

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Star in New Nike Commercial

Film Breakdown: Zachary Carter Brings Versatility to Bengals' Defense

Look: Tee Higgins Sheds Sling Following Offseason Surgery

Bengals Wide-Out Praises Rookie Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt

Underdogs Again: Bengals Not Favored in AFC North

Film Breakdown: Cam Taylor-Britt Brings Toughness to Bengals' Secondary

No Fluke: Bengals Out to Prove Doubters Wrong

NFL Scout Praises Bengals Cornerback Dax Hill

Mike Hilton: Jessie Bates is a "Cornerstone Piece" of Bengals' Franchise

Bengals Announce Jersey Numbers for 2022 Draft Class

Rob Gronkowski Praises Joe Burrow... Again

Film Breakdown: What Dax Hill Brings to Bengals' Defense

Get to Know All Six Bengals Draft Picks

Exclusive: Our One-on-One Sit Down With Dax Hill

Four Thoughts on the Bengals' Draft Haul

Bengals Add Plethora of Undrafted Free Agents

Instant Analysis: Bengals Trade Up for Toledo Safety Tycen Anderson

Instant Analysis: Bengals Take NDSU Offensive Lineman Cordell Volson

NFL Draft Analysis: Get to Know Florida Defensive Tackle Zachary Carter

Instant Analysis: Bengals Add Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt

Dax Hill Willing to Play Boundary Cornerback

Bengals Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Jonah Williams

Cornerback or Safety? Daxton Hill Wants To Be Both For Bengals

Column: The Bengals Got it Right With Daxton Hill at 31

Tee Higgins Underwent Offseason Surgery

Bengals Request to Build Temporary Practice Facility Near Paul Brown Stadium

Bengals Hire New Head Athletic Trainer

Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details

La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Announces Decision On His Football Camp

Eventually, Baker Mayfield will be leaving the Cleveland area, whether the Browns trade or release him. While that day hasn't come yet, Mayfield's annual youth football camp is already moving away. The quarterback announced this afternoon that his summer youth camp will be help in Norman, Oklahoma where he starred at OU.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Spun

Troy Aikman Says 1 Quarterback Is Facing 'Last' Opportunity

Carson Wentz will get another fresh start in Washington after just one season with the Indianapolis Colts. Troy Aikman doesn't think the 29-year-old quarterback will get another chance if he falters with the Commanders. ESPN's new Monday Night Football broadcaster gave the former No. 2 pick a foreboding warning during...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin reacts to Jimbo Fisher absolutely destroying Nick Saban

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher reamed out Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Thursday morning, responding with great fury to Saban’s accusations that A&M “bought every player on their team” using NIL deals after they beat out Bama in recruiting for this most recent class. Fisher — who coached under Saban at LSU — called the comments “despicable” and also called him a “narcissist,” among other things, during his lengthy rant, which had everybody grabbing their popcorn. This includes Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, who used to be on Saban’s staff at Bama.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Ja'marr Chase
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Joe Burrow Said About Baker Mayfield

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showed respect for Baker Mayfield during a recent appearance on the "Full Send Podcast." When asked by the hosts about Mayfield's current situation in limbo with the Browns, Burrow was quick to point out how well the former No. 1 overall pick has played against Cincinnati.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Eagles Predicted To Trade For Bengals’ Safety Jessie Bates III

The Cincinnati Bengals and their safety, Jessie Bates, have yet to come to an agreement on a long-term contract. The team attempted to franchise tag Bates, but he’s refused and has stated publicly that he won’t attend training camp if he doesn’t have a contract in place. If the two sides can’t get something done, a trade could be on the horizon and the Philadelphia Eagles might be a team to watch.
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL Analysis Network

This Texans-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Houston

The Cleveland Browns made a major change at the quarterback position this offseason, acquiring Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. He is the new face of the franchise and the team also signed Jacob Brissett to be his backup. So, what does that mean for the former starter, Baker Mayfield? It likely means that he will be with a new franchise, but when that will occur is anyone’s guess.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Arch Manning Reveals If He Has A Favorite School

Through his intensive and highly-publicized recruitment process, it appears five-star QB Arch Manning has narrowed his college options down to three schools: Texas, Alabama and Georgia. But if Manning has a leading favorite for his collegiate landing spot, he's yet to make it known to the public. “I really have...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Super Bowl Lvi#Acl#Afc Champions
Yardbarker

Allen Lazard Still Not Guaranteed to Play in Green Bay in 2022

The Packers tendered an exclusive rights free agent tender on WR Allen Lazard on March 16th. At the time the Packers fully expected Lazard to sign the tender sheet offer. Both sides reportedly wanted to get a new deal done. What is going on now with Allen Lazard?. It is...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals Which School His Kids Still Root For

Before his dynastic reign as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Nick Saban held several other head coaching titles. After one season as head coach for Toledo in 1990, Saban landed his first Power-Five coaching gig with the Michigan State Spartans in 1995. He spent five seasons as head coach in East Lansing, collecting a 34-24-1 record from 1995-99.
EAST LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

Browns Cut Former Cowboys Player With Failed Physical

The Cleveland Browns have cut cornerback Reggie Robinson after he failed his physical. Robinson was claimed off waivers by the Browns after the Texans cut ties with him. Houston only had him for a couple of months after claiming him off waivers from Dallas. He sat out the entire 2021...
CLEVELAND, OH
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy