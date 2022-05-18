Joe Burrow Shares What He Wants to Improve About His Game Prior to 2022 Season
The 25-year-old led Cincinnati to the Super Bowl last season
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow led the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI in 2021. He appeared in 20 games after suffering a torn left ACL in his rookie campaign.
Burrow had to rehab his left knee last offseason and still found time to improve his velocity and the deep ball. He led the NFL in yards-per-attempt (8.9).
He isn't focused on improving one area this offseason. Instead, he's hoping to get better in a bunch of different areas.
"Really it's just my entire game at this point—just tweaks here and there," Burrow said . "At this point I'm not going to have a big overhaul of what I am doing. I'm just looking to refine my entire game as a whole."
The Bengals might be the defending AFC Champions, but they expect to be much more consistent on offense.
“We need to start stronger this year," Burrow said . "As an offense, we kind of just skidded at that beginning part when we weren’t quite doing all the things we needed to do to win those games that we expected to win. Just going into this year, I just expect to be a more refined, more technical offense that really maintains the explosiveness and efficiency throughout the entire year.”
The Bengals added key pieces like offensive linemen La'el Collins, Ted Karra and Alex Cappa. They hope the added beef takes their offense to new heights.
