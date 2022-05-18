SINGLE-DAY STREET CLOSURE ON NORTH 25th THURSDAY MORNING

A small stretch of roadway will be closed this morning in Sheboygan. Crews from the Forestry Division will be on North 25th Street between Seamann and Superior Avenues to remove a dying tree starting at 9:00 this morning. They will be on hand until around noon, and motorists are being...
TOWN OF CEDARBURG — The Covered Bridge Pedestrian Bridge has been immediately closed to all traffic following the discovery of a large crack on one of the bridge’s trusses. Wisconsin Department of Transportation Bridge Inspectors have determined that no one should use the bridge at this time. The...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A portion of Chantel Street in Green Bay will be closed for the foreseeable future starting on Thursday. According to the Green Bay Public Works Department, Chantel Street, from Ninth Street to Michaline Drive, will be closed for pavement and bridge repair. Officials say...
A small business in Manitowoc has announced that they are closing its doors soon. Workingman’s Friend went to Facebook to say that they would be permanently closed in the next couple of weeks. They cited the combination of the stress brought on by the pandemic, followed by the road...
Excellent area ½ block from Grant School. Newer roof, windows, siding & trim. Outside is done. Inside upgraded elect, separate newer water heaters/separate newer furnaces. One water meter. 2 sheds, parking= 4+ cars, & room to build a garage. Shared driveway. Full basement with walkout. Ramp to lower included. Upper has 1 bdrm, 2nd is walkthru to bath, sunny kitchen & living room, large expandable attic, new vinyl plank floors throughout, & new HE furnace in unit. Includes stove/fridge. This apartment is small but super cute. Lower has been vacated. There are 2 bedrooms plus an extra (office, closet, den, pantry), large kitchen with lots of cabinets, includes stove/fridge, lots of room in the bright LR & DR. Previous rent in lower $680. Current upper lease ends September but tenant would be willing to break. With some elbow grease lower rents could be 800/700=1500 not a bad return for the price.
LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Town of Lawrence has given Local 5 an update regarding the future of a 630,000 square foot distribution center. The center had originally required rezoning some land off of I-41 on County Road S in Brown County. In October 2021, presenters from Trammell Crow...
After enjoying an extended period of low activity, newly-released COVID-19 data from the Centers for Disease Control has Sheboygan County experiencing a “Medium” level of community transmission. Manitowoc and Calumet are the only neighboring counties remaining low, while Ozaukee and Washington Counties have reached a high level of...
BUCHANAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Heavy vehicles are not allowed to cross a local bridge in Outagamie County due to it showing signs of old age. According to the Outagamie County Highway Department, the bridge on County KK over Kankapot Creek will now have a weight limit of 20 tons and it goes into effect immediately.
A Milwaukee institution is no more. Power Equipment Co., better known as “the 100,000 parts store,” is closed and its remaining inventory is being auctioned off. Owner Dan Wiken, who worked daily in the Bay View appliance store, passed away in May 2021 at the age of 92.
CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – Changes are coming to the bathrooms at a park in Fond du Lac County after the women’s bathrooms were vandalized. According to the Campbellsport Fire Department, the women’s bathrooms were vandalized at Fireman’s Park. This is reportedly the third time in 2022 that the park has been vandalized.
You’ll want to keep your eyes on the road, but others may have their eyes on your driving from above in Sheboygan County next week. The Wisconsin State Patrol will be sending airborne troopers for aerial enforcement in four Wisconsin Counties, including Sheboygan, beginning today with pilots watching Highway 172 in Brown County. Columbia and Washington Counties are also on the schedule during the next week or so. I-43 in Sheboygan County will be observed next week Thursday, the 26th, as we approach Memorial Day weekend and the start of the busy summer travel season.
The Sheboygan Fire Department and Hazmat team responded to the Blue Harbor Resort for a reported chemical release just before 12:30 yesterday afternoon. Fire officials say that that two disconnected hoses in the pool filtration room caused chemicals to mix together on the ground, resulting in what was described as noxious odor and fumes.
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department is utilizing a set of cameras to check license plates while they pass by drivers. According to a post on the department’s Facebook, one of their squad cars has an Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR). How does the ALPR actually...
Six people were hurt, including three firefighters, in an explosion and fire that rocked a Wisconsin marine construction company Thursday. The fire at Summerset Marine Construction in the small Waukesha County community of Eagle was still burning Thursday afternoon, but the thick black smoke that poured from the building earlier in the day and could be seen for miles was no longer visible. Eagle is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee.
In the Green Bay and Fox Valley area, HSHS St. Vincent Hospital is one of the only places families can go to buy pasteurized breast milk. Five names are etched onto the Law Enforcement Memorial in Fond du Lac's Hamilton Park.
ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a man who they need to question about an ongoing missing child investigation and outstanding warrants. According to a Facebook post on the department’s page, officers say they believe Richard House is currently...
A proposed development at the site of the current Nau-Ti-Gal restaurant just outside of Madison’s far north side in Westport is on hold. LZ Ventures, a local development company, has proposed a redevelopment of 5360 Westport Road where the Nau-Ti-Gal currently sits and is temporarily closed for business. The development would demolish the Nau-Ti-Gal and construct a six-story high-rise apartment complex in its place.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver hit triple-digit speeds and was seen racing around vehicles along the Beltline on Monday, the Madison Police Department tweeted Monday, along with a word of warning for other, similarly inclined drivers. In a tweet on Tuesday, MPD shared an image of a radar gun...
