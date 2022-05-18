Popular Indie Rock Band Comes to Missoula for Concert in August

One of the most popular river areas in Missoula County for fishing, swimming, boating and general, uh, mirth, may not be as easy to access this summer. Western Montana recreation enthusiasts of all ages are familiar with Johnsrud Park, hidden from Highway 200 along the Blackfoot River, between Bonner and Potomac. A Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks overview of its amenities says that Johnsrud is a state fishing access site with restrooms and drinking water. Fishing and boating may be enjoyed on the Blackfoot River. There is a boat launch for carry-in launching only. Non-motorized watercraft only is allowed for the Blackfoot River and its tributaries. Johnsrud also includes a day use shelter, horseshoe pits, volleyball court, and baseball diamond.
