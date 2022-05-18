Ribbon Cutting: Backyard Blues Pools in Murfreesboro

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events in and around Rutherford County. Bring your pup to Quinns Mercantile and join them for a free Pup Craft Event. They are teaming up with their friends from Safari Pet Resort to create some art with your pet and will be accepting donations for Adopt a Golden Nashville. They are pet friendly and would love to meet your furry family member. The Pup-Craft Event will be on this Saturday, while supplies last. Bring your pups in for some fun crafting and treats!

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO