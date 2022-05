The Highway Patrol reports a Moberly woman sustained serious injuries as the result of one car striking another five miles east of Brookfield on Thursday morning, May 19th. An ambulance took 41-year-old Melissa McKenzie to Pershing Memorial Hospital. A passenger in the other car, 77-year-old Kay Ediger of Newton, Kansas had minor injuries. She was also taken by an ambulance to Pershing Memorial Hospital. No injuries were reported for the driver of that car, 78-year-old David Ediger of Newton, Kansas.

BROOKFIELD, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO