Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst says "it will not be easy" to pick his players up for Saturday's Scottish Cup final after their Europa League heartbreak in Seville. Rangers were a penalty shootout away from winning European silverware for the first time in 50 years before Aaron Ramsey's miss at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium allowed Frankfurt to edge to victory after 90 minutes plus extra time had failed to separate the two sides.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO