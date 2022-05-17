ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking down the New England Patriots prime time games in 2022 | Locked on Patriots

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New England Patriots' schedule for the...

The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
The Spun

Look: Julian Edelman's Bill Belichick Story Goes Viral

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman's latest story about his former head coach is making the rounds on social media. Edelman is happily retired but has been doing some media work since he stopped playing. Part of that media work involved appearing on ShowTime’s “All The Smoke” podcast,...
NBC Sports

Eli Manning jokes Robert Kraft would have 10 Super Bowl rings if not for the Mannings

The Patriots have won six Super Bowls during Robert Kraft’s tenure as owner. Eli Manning recently reminded Kraft that it could have been more, if not for the Manning family. Manning was speaking at the event where Kraft received Sports Business Journal’s Lifetime Achievement Award, and he pointed out that Kraft’s Patriots lost to Manning-quarterbacked teams four times in the postseason.
theScore

Patriots' Strange thought 1st-round selection was a prank

It took guard Cole Strange a few moments to believe the New England Patriots were drafting him in the first round this year. Strange thought he was being pranked when he received a call from an unknown number with the Patriots on the clock April 28, his father, Greg, told Chris Mason of MassLive.com.
