ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

Death Of Edmond Cyclist Heightens Awareness Of Biker Safety Measures

By Jordan Dafnis
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zIPvQ_0fi6rxHz00

The Edmond community is in shock after a well-known dentist was killed while riding his bike.

: Edmond Dentist Dies After Being Hit By Car During Bike Ride

There’s now a push to prevent this from happening again.

There are many people who don't ride on trails, but rather in neighborhoods with their families, to the store or maybe their local park.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, 846 cyclists were killed in crashes during 2019.

We can all help cyclists stay safe by respecting cyclists and giving them plenty of space.

Here are some guidelines for the Department of Transportation.

For drivers, share the road. People on bicycles have the same rights and responsibilities as people behind the wheel of a vehicle.

Yield to bicyclists as you would motorists and do not underestimate their speed. This will help avoid turning in front of a bicyclist traveling on the road or sidewalk, often at an intersection or driveway.

In parking lots or at stop signs, when packing up or when parking, search your surroundings for other vehicles including bicycles.

Drivers turning right on red should look to the right and behind to avoid hitting a bicyclist approaching from the right rear. Stop completely and look left-right-left, and behind before turning right on red.

Obey the speed limit, reduce speed for road conditions and drive defensively to avoid a crash with a cyclist.

Give cyclists room. Do not pass too closely. Pass bicyclists as you would any other vehicle when it’s safe to move over into an adjacent lane.

There are new laws that help drivers stay safe. Jan Fees, a city planner in Edmond, mentioned one that encourages drivers to change lanes if someone is riding a bike along the street.

She says you can even merge over on a two-lane road if the both lanes are clear, whatever you can do to keep yourself and cyclists safe.

Wednesday at 6 p.m., riders will be completing a ride of silence in honor of cyclists that have been killed. It starts at the Edmond Target in the west parking lot.

You can find more info on this and other bike month activities by clicking here.

Comments / 2

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Wreck causes power outage in midtown and north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla — UPDATE (5/19 4:07 p.m.) — Wayne Greene with PSO told FOX23 that power has been restored to all customers who lost power due to the crash. The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said that a single car crash on 1st Street near south Utica Ave. caused a small grass fire and power outage in midtown and north Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Edmond, OK
Edmond, OK
Sports
okcfox.com

Westmoore High School student dies in motorcycle accident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A Westmoore High School student died in a motorcycle accident Thursday afternoon. According to authorities, the crash happened near SW 106th and Western, near Westmoore High School. Officials say the student left the high school around 12:30 p.m. on their motorcycle when they were hit...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike Lanes#Cyclist#Street Parking#Edmond Dentist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Sports
KOCO

Tracking damage after strong winds gust through parts of Oklahoma

WAUKOMIS, Okla. — Strong winds ripped through parts of Oklahoma late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. KOCO 5 meteorologist Taylor Cox was in Waukomis on Thursday morning, where the overnight storms hit hard. The fire department was called to a Dollar General after receiving reports of damage. Authorities...
WAUKOMIS, OK
KOCO

One in custody, another on the loose after southeast Oklahoma City pursuit

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities took one suspect into custody and are searching for another after an overnight chase in southeast Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 on Thursday that suspects involved in a pursuit ditched their vehicle near Southeast 44th Street and Bryant Avenue and tried running from the scene. Officers caught one suspect, and another got away.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Semi Crash Blocks Traffic On Meridian In OKC

Traffic on Meridian Ave near NW Expressway is blocked after a semi crashed into a power pole Monday afternoon. The crash happened just after 3 p.m. The area is currently being resurfaced, so traffic is slowed as it is. The crash closed Meridian in the area. This is a developing...
MERIDIAN, OK
KXII.com

Motorcyclist flown after crash in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A motorcyclist was flown to the hospital after a crash in Seminole county Monday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened at 8:28 p.m. about eight miles North of Seminole on State Highway 99. OHP said 58-year-old David Scott Cathy, of Seminole, suffered multiple...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy