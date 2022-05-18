ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

US Soccer Federation to pay men’s, women’s teams equally

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wqdx8_0fi6rmpE00

The governing body for the U.S. soccer teams has come to an agreement that will pay both the men’s and women’s teams equally.

The U.S. Soccer Federation announced separate collective bargaining agreements with the unions for both the men’s and women’s national teams that are in effect through December 2028, The Associated Press reported.

The men’s agreement had expired in December 2018 while the women’s expired at the end of March but they continued to hold discussions after the federation and the players settled a gender discrimination lawsuit filed by some players in 2019.

The settlement required that all sides would agree to contracts that would equalize pay and bonuses.

The biggest point of contention was the prize money won from the World Cup. The payout is based on how far a team advances. The women won back-to-back World Cup titles but differences in FIFA prize money meant they received less money than the male winners.

Now the FIFA prize money will be pooled for the Men’s World Cup in 2022 and the Women’s World Cup in 2023 and again in 2026 and 2027.

The men’s team will be playing in the World Cup starting Nov. 21 in Qatar, The New York Times reported.

Each player will get the same payout from the pooled funds after the federation takes its cut.

U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone called the agreement “historic” and a first for the sport, the Times reported.

FIFA will pay out a total of $440 million for the 2022 men’s World Cup. The president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, has proposed that the organization double the women’s prize money to $60 million for the 2023 World Cup after the slate of teams was increased to 32.

Players will also get identical game bonuses for lesser tournaments and the same appearance fees and payments for all exhibition games.

The AP said other agreements in the discussion include:

  • Men’s team members will get child care covered going forward. Women’s team members had child care for more than 25 years.
  • Male and female players both will get portions of commercial revenue for USSF-controlled match ticket sales.
  • Bonuses for sellouts.
  • Both teams will get a portion of broadcast, partner and sponsor revenue.
  • Players will get a 401(k) plan with a 5% match.

The settlement reached earlier this year — which marked the end of a 6-year legal battle — required the USSF to pay $24 million, with $22 million paid to players and a $2 million fund that will help players in their post-soccer careers and charitable donations to grow women’s soccer programs, the AP reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Sporticast: U.S. Women Usher in New Era of Soccer Economics

Click here to read the full article. On the latest Sporticast episode, Eben Novy-Williams and Emily Caron discuss some of the biggest stories of the week, including groundbreaking news from U.S. Soccer. The men’s and women’s national teams this week each signed new labor accords that will pay them equally, ending a six-year battle, in both federal courts and the court of public opinion, over how the world’s most successful national team should be compensated. The USMNT and USWNT both agreed to new collective bargaining agreements that run through 2028. Under the new agreements, the two groups agreed to pool (and...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gianni Infantino
HollywoodLife

Megan Rapinoe Is ‘Incredibly Proud’ After U.S. Women’s Soccer Win Fight For Equal Pay

“Thank you to so many who have come before and who are here now. Incredibly proud today.,” said U.S. soccer icon Megan Rapinoe on Wednesday (May 18), the same day that the United States Soccer Federation announced a new collective bargaining agreement that established equal pay for the U.S. women’s national team. Megan, 36, retweeted a threat by Becky Sauerbrunn that gave thanks to all the women “who led and continue to lead the fight for equal pay across sports and everyday life.”
FIFA
Reuters

Landmark U.S. pay deal may inspire sponsors too

NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - After reaching a landmark agreement for equal pay, sponsor dollars could be the next major boost for the United States' four-times World Cup champion women's team. The U.S. national men's and women's soccer team players will receive equal prize money, including at World Cups,...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Soccer Federation#U S Soccer Federation#Sex Discrimination#The Associated Press#The Men S World Cup#The New York Times
The Guardian

US Soccer’s historic equal pay deal represents a hard-won peace

Expensive peace, certainly. But a peace without which US Soccer was never going to progress. The slogan US Soccer has tried to push for many years is “One Nation, One Team”. That’s difficult to take to heart when women’s team advocates openly mock the men’s lack of World Cup success and men’s team advocates fire back with constant reminders that the women lose to men’s youth teams.
MLS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
92K+
Followers
103K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy