New Orleans, LA

Firefighters battle large fire in New Orleans' Hollygrove neighborhood

WWL
WWL
 2 days ago
NEW ORLEANS — Firefighters are trying to determine what caused a large fire in New Orleans' Hollygrove neighborhood that destroyed at least one home and damaged two others nearby on...

WWL

NOFD battles Hollygrove fire

NEW ORLEANS — The NOFD is investigating the cause of a fire that took place early Wednesday morning on Eagle Street. As it stands, the fire has damaged three adjacent homes with others in the area at risk. While not confirmed, NOFD initially believes that the fire may have...
WDSU

Vehicle fire shuts down US90B West due to vehicle fire

Expect heavy delays near US 90B West on the Claiborne flyover due to a vehicle fire. Delays are back to Elysian Fields. New Orleans Firefighters responded to a car fire around 7:30 a.m. At one point, all lanes WB were closed but crews were able to get this under control quickly. We will keep you posted as we hear more.
Brazen armed robberies unfold across New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night, a security camera captured a gunman walking up to a man in the 8100 block of Fig Street, pushing him around and demanding his property at gunpoint. Police say the victim handed it over, but they say the gunman struck...
VIDEO: Stunt drivers take over Lower Garden District intersection

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another instance of stunt driving was caught on camera. This time at a busy intersection in the Lower Garden District. This comes as NOPD makes an arrest in another stunt driving incident that unfolded in front of an officer. The City Council is also preparing to...
WDSU

Surveillance shows shots fired, injuring 2 men in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Terrifying surveillance video shows the moment two men were shot and injured last week in New Orleans. The NOPD began investigating the shooting on May 11 at the intersection of Davey Street and Harrison Avenue. The video shows a car drive up and fire into a...
WGNO

Man fatally shot several times by deputy in Terrytown

TERRYTOWN, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was fatally shot by a deputy. It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Daniels Road in Terrytown. Crime scene tape was still dangling from the scene the following day. “Kind of nerve-wrecking, that’s like right across from where […]
WWL

Traffic and parking restrictions for Bayou Boogaloo

NEW ORLEANS — It's been three years since Bayou Boogaloo took over Bayou St. John. The festival returns this weekend with all the local music, food and floaties you could ask for, but there are still some changes you should know about ahead of time. Just like everything else...
One person taken to hospital after shooting on North Acadian Thruway

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting and taken to a hospital Thursday afternoon. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the person was shot near the corner of North Acadian Thruway and Adams Avenue. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No more information was immediately available.
WWL

Multiple people shot in Hammond outside high school graduation

HAMMOND, La. — A shooting happened outside a high school graduation Thursday night in Hammond. Authorities tell WBRZ in Baton Rouge, that three people have been shot. The shooting took place at the ceremony for Hammond High School, which was being held on the Southeastern University campus. It is...
WWL

Man shot to death in Metairie Thursday

METAIRIE, La. — A man was shot and killed in Metairie Thursday night, according to Sheriff Joe Lopinto. The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Cumberland Street. Deputies were called to the scene after a report of a shooting and found the victim...
Hammond teenager charged after caught stealing in Amite

AMITE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 17-year-old has been arrested by the Amite City Police Department (ACPD) after running from police for burglarizing a person’s vehicle. ACPD says they received a call from a resident on May 17 around 7:30 a.m. about someone breaking into a car in the 500 block of North 1st Street. Police say the resident told them that they saw a person on the passenger side of the vehicle with the door open. When the suspect saw the resident coming outside, he ran towards the Tangipahoa Parish Fairgrounds and then into a wooded area, according to ACPD.
WAFB.com

Shooting on Florida Blvd. leaves 1 dead

Police investigate deadly shooting on Florida Blvd; victim identified. Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead early Wednesday, May 18. Ascension Parish attorney/councilman & client head to court after fight. Updated: 1 hours ago. Ascension Parish attorney/councilman Corey Orgeron and one...
WWL

WWL

