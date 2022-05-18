Firefighters battle large fire in New Orleans' Hollygrove neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS — The NOFD is investigating the cause of a fire that took place early Wednesday morning on Eagle Street. As it stands, the fire has damaged three adjacent homes with others in the area at risk. While not confirmed, NOFD initially believes that the fire may have...
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, the New Orleans Health Department (NOHD) released a list of locations handing out face masks. Free N95 and surgical masks have been made available for children and adults at several libraries and fire stations in Orleans Parish. According to an NOHD spokesperson, each...
Expect heavy delays near US 90B West on the Claiborne flyover due to a vehicle fire. Delays are back to Elysian Fields. New Orleans Firefighters responded to a car fire around 7:30 a.m. At one point, all lanes WB were closed but crews were able to get this under control quickly. We will keep you posted as we hear more.
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an aggravated battery by shooting incident in the 8700 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
Police say the initial report shows a male gunshot wound victim being transported
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night, a security camera captured a gunman walking up to a man in the 8100 block of Fig Street, pushing him around and demanding his property at gunpoint. Police say the victim handed it over, but they say the gunman struck...
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another instance of stunt driving was caught on camera. This time at a busy intersection in the Lower Garden District. This comes as NOPD makes an arrest in another stunt driving incident that unfolded in front of an officer. The City Council is also preparing to...
NEW ORLEANS — Terrifying surveillance video shows the moment two men were shot and injured last week in New Orleans. The NOPD began investigating the shooting on May 11 at the intersection of Davey Street and Harrison Avenue. The video shows a car drive up and fire into a...
TERRYTOWN, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was fatally shot by a deputy. It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Daniels Road in Terrytown. Crime scene tape was still dangling from the scene the following day. “Kind of nerve-wrecking, that’s like right across from where […]
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — That’s no cat burglar. But it is a cat and a burglar, and the case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the crime happened around 8:45 in the morning on Thursday, May 12, at a home in the 6200 block of Pratt Drive.
NEW ORLEANS — It's been three years since Bayou Boogaloo took over Bayou St. John. The festival returns this weekend with all the local music, food and floaties you could ask for, but there are still some changes you should know about ahead of time. Just like everything else...
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting and taken to a hospital Thursday afternoon. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the person was shot near the corner of North Acadian Thruway and Adams Avenue. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No more information was immediately available.
HAMMOND, La. — A shooting happened outside a high school graduation Thursday night in Hammond. Authorities tell WBRZ in Baton Rouge, that three people have been shot. The shooting took place at the ceremony for Hammond High School, which was being held on the Southeastern University campus. It is...
SLIDELL, La. — A Slidell father saved $10,000 for a new pickup truck, only for it to get stolen and stripped for its parts less than a month later. Now, his friends and family are trying to raise money for a new one. Nick Johnson found his pickup on...
METAIRIE, La. — A man was shot and killed in Metairie Thursday night, according to Sheriff Joe Lopinto. The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Cumberland Street. Deputies were called to the scene after a report of a shooting and found the victim...
Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred overnight in Metairie.
“At around 9:06 pm, deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of S.
AMITE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 17-year-old has been arrested by the Amite City Police Department (ACPD) after running from police for burglarizing a person’s vehicle. ACPD says they received a call from a resident on May 17 around 7:30 a.m. about someone breaking into a car in the 500 block of North 1st Street. Police say the resident told them that they saw a person on the passenger side of the vehicle with the door open. When the suspect saw the resident coming outside, he ran towards the Tangipahoa Parish Fairgrounds and then into a wooded area, according to ACPD.
Police investigate deadly shooting on Florida Blvd; victim identified. Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead early Wednesday, May 18. Ascension Parish attorney/councilman & client head to court after fight. Updated: 1 hours ago. Ascension Parish attorney/councilman Corey Orgeron and one...
Comments / 0