Salt Lake City, UT

Gephardt Busts Inflation: 'Shrinkflation' emerges as prices climb

By Deseret Digital Media
 4 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY — You have seen supermarket prices shoot up over the last several months, but does it also seem like the packaging is shrinking?. It is not your imagination. It is called shrinkflation — getting less product but paying the same price. Finding examples of...

ABC4

Tire prices skyrocket in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Car prices continue to rise in our supply-choked, high demand market. Shoppers may now also have to spend more than they would like on new tires. ABC4 spoke with Nate Nickel, a manager at Big O Tires in Cottonwood Heights, UT. Nickel says that tire prices have gone up “like […]
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Utah Business
Salt Lake City, UT
How this Utah company went from basement offices to becoming a big e-learning business

AMERICAN FORK — There are times when tragedy can birth triumph, and for Andrew Scivally, the death of his sister-in-law was a moment that did exactly that. Following her death, Scivally's brother, a father of three, moved to Utah from Ohio. There, an idea was born from a conversation the two had while sitting on a bench outside of a movie theater.
UTAH STATE
TownLift

Utah officials denounce ESG

SALT LAKE CITY — Republicans are coming out swinging against Wall Street’s growing efforts to consider factors like long-term environmental risk in investment decisions, the latest indication that the GOP […]
UTAH STATE
domino

Gen-Zers Are Indeed Buying Houses in the City Predicted to Be Most Popular in 2022

At the end of 2021, all eyes were still on Austin as the city in America where everyone wanted to move. In fact, the market there was so hot that one homeowner’s house value jumped $100,000 in less than a year. But these days, at least when it comes to young, first-time buyers, moving out West is more appealing than settling down in the Lone Star State. According to the latest data from Lending Tree, Gen-Zers (those born between 1997 and 2012) are in favor of putting down roots in Salt Lake City. The news shouldn’t come as a total shock, as just this past December, Realtor.com’s team of forecasters predicted it would be the most popular place to buy a home this year, thanks to its scenic biking and hiking trails and easy access to outdoor recreation.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Gadget seen on ‘Shark Tank’ may help Utahns save water

UTAH (ABC4) – Drought conditions continue to plague Utah and other western states so many are left wondering how they can help save water. One “as seen on Shark Tank” gadget can help save time, energy, and water. ABC4 spoke with Cyndi Bray, the inventor of ‘Wad-Free’. Bray created her invention after spending hours rewashing […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah stereotypes: DEBUNKED

UTAH (ABC4) – As residents of Salt Lake and its surrounding areas, we take pride in our state of origin and all it has to offer. However, many of us who were born and raised in Utah may be oblivious to, or offended by the stereotypes that we are often labeled with. Fortunately, many of […]
UTAH STATE
Sleek Contemporary One Level Living in Murray, Utah!

Located at 1137 W Cumulus Crest Way in Murray, Utah!. 4 Bedrooms | 3 Full Baths | 1 Partial Bath | Approx. 4,000 SF | .23 Acres | Offered at $915,000. Sleek, contemporary home offers the convenience of one-level living with the bonus of a fully finished lower level. Buyers will be the beneficiaries of so many upgrades including an extended 3-car garage with an exit door, can lighting, under cabinet lighting, quartz countertops, farm sink, 6 burner gas stove, double ovens, and custom Mountain Crest cabinetry. There are three bedrooms on the main level including the Master suite and bath with an oversized shower, double sinks, and a walk-in closet. The lower level is finished with a comfy theatre room (120" screen), a wet bar in the recreation room, a 4th bedroom and full bath, and lots and lots of storage. Beautifully landscaped flat yard is fully fenced and has an expanded patio area and a gas bbq line. The area has gorgeous mountain views and is nestled in this Murray Cove Ivory Homes development within walking distance to the Jordan River Parkway trail system, and minutes from schools, shopping, and the freeway.
MURRAY, UT
Why Utahns are at higher risk for deadly skin cancer

MILLCREEK — Cindy Dial of Millcreek remembers a day two years ago like it was yesterday — the day she was told she had a malignant melanoma. "I had a mole in the lower part of my back, but I had no symptoms," she said. The 62-year-old mother...
MILLCREEK, UT
Opinion: Utah needs to get serious about the ozone problem

Utahns are all too familiar with our state’s infamous poor air quality. Salt Lake County received an “F” grade from the American Lung Association, and the Salt Lake City-Provo-Orem area ranks 10th on its list of most polluted cities for ozone pollution, which we experience during the hotter months of the year.
UTAH STATE
Rural Highway Shut Down for Bear Crossing in Utah

You probably know why the chicken crossed the road, but why did the bear? To get to the other side, of course. A lucky bear had a brief police escort to get across a rural highway in Utah. Earlier this week, someone contacted local law enforcement after seeing a black...
ABC4

What used cars are more expensive than new in SLC?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Although the cost of used cars has been slowly declining, a new study conducted by iSeeCars.com has found that many lightly-used cars are still more expensive than their new versions in Salt Lake City.  According to the research, in Salt Lake City, used car prices increased by 12.5% or $4,562 […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Newly remodeled store celebrates grand opening in Utah

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Residents of Spanish Fork are officially invited to start saving money and living better at the area’s new newly remodeled Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 898 S 2550 E as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The Spanish Fork Walmart will host a celebratory event open to the public on […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
ksl.com

Why this one county in Utah is now up to medium risk for COVID-19

PARK CITY — Utah is no longer solidly green on the nation's COVID-19 map with only low community levels of the virus now that Summit County's case counts and hospitalizations are up, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Summit County's medium status, the only yellow on...
PARK CITY, UT

