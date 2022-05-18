ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado, Nebraska jostle over water rights amid drought

By JAMES ANDERSON - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 2 days ago

OVID, Colo. (AP) — The megadrought fueled by climate change that has long gripped the western U.S. is moving eastward. And that's...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
wcn247.com

Ivey, challengers race to right in Alabama GOP primary

Alabama’s Republican primary has become a race to the right, with candidates staking out extreme positions on abortion, immigration and LGBTQ issues. The race was supposed to be a cake walk for Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey _ who remains favored to win a second term — but right flank challengers are trying to make it a referendum on conservative credentials and push the Alabama governor into a runoff.
ALABAMA STATE
wcn247.com

Proposal for state-run pot industry fails again in House

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Legislation to establish a state-run marijuana industry in Delaware has again failed to clear the state House. The Democrat-controlled chamber voted 23-15 on Thursday to approve the bill, which fell two votes short of the required supermajority. The proposal requires a three-fifths majority because it creates a new tax, consisting of a 15% levy on retail marijuana sales. Thursday’s vote came two months after a similar measure failed in the House on a 23-14 vote. It also came just hours after Democratic Gov. John Carney’s office received a companion bill that legalizes possession of up to one ounce of marijuana by adults for recreational use. Carney has said he opposes legalization, without which a state-run pot industry is a moot issue.
DELAWARE STATE
wcn247.com

Puerto Rico firefighter accused in illegal migration case

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A lfirefighter lieutenant in Puerto Rico has been accused of transporting and harboring migrants who entered the U.S. territory illegally. Fifty-four-year-old Pedro Rafael Rodríguez Garnier is alleged to have met and transported multiple migrants in the island’s south in August 2019 and offered them food and shelter in exchange for money. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a federal grand jury indicted him Wednesday. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney. The head of Puerto Rico’s Fire Department says he immediately ordered Rodríguez’s suspension. The accusation comes amid a spike in migrants from Haiti and the Dominican Republic trying to illegally reach the U.S. territory aboard human smuggling boats.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy