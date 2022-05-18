ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Building collapse at Mott Haven fire

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fire ripped through several buildings in...

Couple found in burning car in the Bronx had both been shot

NEW YORK - Two people who were found dead inside a burning car on the side of a Bronx road on Monday morning had been shot, a law enforcement source told FOX 5 News. The case was being investigated as a double homicide. NYPD officers responded to a 911 call...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man attacked in Bronx gunpoint robbery, police say

MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was held at gunpoint inside his car and attacked by two thieves before he was robbed in the Bronx, police said Thursday. The 25-year-old victim was inside his car along East 167th Street near Union Avenue when a man went inside the car in the front passenger seat […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man attacked, robbed walking down stairs to Harlem subway station

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – A man was attacked and robbed by two men while walking down the stairs into a subway station in Harlem Wednesday. Surveillance video shows the moment two suspects attacked a 69-year-old man on the stairs entering the 125th Street Station around 1:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was punched […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Facebook Marketplace buyer fatally shot in the Bronx: sources

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Four men fatally shot a man Wednesday afternoon during a meet-up to sell a motorcycle, police said. The 20-year-old victim reportedly met with the suspects in front of a Gerard Avenue residence about 3:41 p.m. Police said the man drove from Rockland County to the Bronx with the intention […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn residents frustrated, confused by apparent fireworks

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Residents across Brooklyn heard booming noises on Thursday night. One user on Twitter posted video of what appears to be fireworks. Some said the noises sounded like explosions. Illegal fireworks have been an issue in the past and, in 2020, a task force was launched to crack down on the issue. At […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Person Seriously Injured At Being Hit By Car In Yorktown

One person was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Northern Westchester. It happened around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, May 17 in Yorktown on Route 118 in the area of the North County Trail. An initial investigation revealed that a bicycle being ridden by a 66-year-old Mamaroneck resident was...
YORKTOWN, NY
PIX11

Man fatally struck by train in the Bronx: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– A man was fatally struck by a train in the Bronx Tuesday night, police said. The 45-year-old male was on the roadbed when he was hit by the northbound 2 train near East 149th Street and Third Avenue at approximately 9 p.m., according to an NYPD spokesman. The train operator saw the […]
BRONX, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

Police Seek West 83rd Street Robbery Suspect

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual for committing a robbery on the Upper West Side earlier this month. It was reported to police that on Thursday, May 5 at approximately 8:18pm, an unknown male individual entered a building near 83rd and Columbus Avenue, brandished a firearm, and demanded a 55-year-old male’s wallet and bag.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Bronx mother searching for teen daughter missing since last week

A Bronx mother is asking the public for help looking for her 14-year-old daughter who has been missing since last week. Alexa Olivera was seen last on May 12 at DeWitt Clinton High School, where she is a freshman. Her mother, Zuleika Gonzales, says she dropped her daughter off that morning but she never came back home.
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

EMT shot by patient inside ambulance

An on-duty emergency medical worker was shot in Staten Island on Wednesday night, police said. ‘Don’t forget her’: Parents of 11-year-old Bronx …. Subway riders face long climb up stairs at deep Manhattan …. FDNY holds annual ‘Second Chance Ceremony’. NJ legislation would require cops to obtain...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
talkofthesound.com

Overnight Crime Spree Begins in Yonkers, Ends in New Rochelle with Pair in Custody

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Two Yonkers men were nabbed by New Rochelle Police in the middle of an after-dark crime spree. Rafael Negron, 43, of Yonkers, NY and Hector Hernandez, 33, of Yonkers, NY were both charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property – 3rd (over $3000 value), a D Felony; Criminal Possession of Stolen Property – 4th (over $1000 value), an E Felony; 4 counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property – 5th, A Misdemeanors; Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th, an A Misdemeanor.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY

