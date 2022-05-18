Building collapse at Mott Haven fire

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Two Yonkers men were nabbed by New Rochelle Police in the middle of an after-dark crime spree. Rafael Negron, 43, of Yonkers, NY and Hector Hernandez, 33, of Yonkers, NY were both charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property – 3rd (over $3000 value), a D Felony; Criminal Possession of Stolen Property – 4th (over $1000 value), an E Felony; 4 counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property – 5th, A Misdemeanors; Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th, an A Misdemeanor.
