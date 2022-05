STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Stowe Mountain Resort says it will start charging for parking next winter for low occupancy vehicles on busy holiday weekends. It will now cost drivers $30 to park Friday through Sunday and on holidays at all lots. The resort says parking will be free at all lots Monday through Thursday during non-holiday periods and after 2 p.m. every day. They say free parking will also be offered at all times to cars with four or more people.

STOWE, VT ・ 11 HOURS AGO