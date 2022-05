To mark their 20th anniversary, the Buffalo Gay Men's Chorus scheduled three concerts, the last of which is Saturday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Temple Beth Zion in Buffalo. No preview of the song list has been provided, though one song will certainly be performed. According to Artistic Director Dr. Robert Strauss, the chorus has sung "How Can I Keep from Singing" at every concert and rehearsal since their formation.

