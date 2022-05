HOUSTON – The trial for one of three men accused of tying up and killing a Spring couple execution-style four years ago began Monday. The jury for Khari Kendrick’s trial was picked Monday morning. His brother, Aakiel Kendrick, and Erick Peralta are all charged with capital murder in the killings of Bao and Jenny Lam. Aakiel’s trial is set for October and Peralta’s trial will start in July.

SPRING, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO