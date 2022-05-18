KHSAA Track and field leaderboard: The top times, throws and jumps in 2022
Here is the latest edition of Louisville's track and field leaderboard after the St. Xavier Master Meet, Small School Championships and the Fern Creek Relays.
Only a couple of changes on this week's iteration of the leaderboard. For the girls, Sophia Richter now owns all the fastest times for the sprints after setting a new pace for the 100-meter dash. On the boys side, Fern Creek's Elijah Robertson is the new king of the 400.
Check back each week for an updated list of the Louisville-area's top-performing athletes and teams this season. Here are this week's leaders, according to ky.milesplit.com:
Girls
100: Sophia Richter (Manual) – 12.30
200: Sophia Richter (Manual) – 25.28
400: Sophia Richter (Manual) – 55.84
800: Reagan Gilmore (Assumption) – 2:19.46
1600: Tula Fawbush (Oldham County) – 4:49.80
3200: Reagan Gilmore (Assumption) – 10:58.17
100 hurdles: Makiyah Allen (North Oldham) – 15.37
300 hurdles: Jenna Doezema (Christian Academy) – 45.00
4x100 relay: Manual – 48.00
4x200 relay: Manual – 1:42.10
4x400 relay: Manual – 3:59.17
4x800 relay: Manual – 9:40.92
High jump: Jade Hartlage (Christian Education Consortium) – 5-4
Long jump: Asia Sloan (Manual) – 17-06
Triple jump: Amelia Svidal (Walden) – 35-9
Pole vault: Brianna Isa (Christian Academy) – 11-0
Discus: Reagan Cheatham (Oldham County) – 112-10
Shot put: Reagan Cheatham (Oldham County) – 36-02.5
Boys
100: Terrance O' Bannon (Eastern) – 10.28
200: Jaylen Cole (Male) – 21.56
400: Elijah Robertson (Fern Creek) – 50.07
800: Sami Hattab (St. Xavier) – 1:54.84
1600: Sami Hattab (St. Xavier) – 4:11.19
3200: Sami Hattab (St. Xavier) – 9:12.12
110 hurdles: Vinny Anthony (Male) – 15.12
300 hurdles: Vinny Anthony (Male) – 38.02
4x100 relay: Male – 42.77
4x200 relay: Male – 1:27.93
4x400 relay: Male – 3:27.63
4x800 relay: St. Xavier – 8:04.04
High jump: Vinny Anthony (Male) – 6-4
Long jump: Samuel Reagan (South Oldham) – 24-03.5
Triple jump: Samuel Reagan (South Oldham) – 45-11
Pole vault: Caleb Christerson (Male) – 13-6
Discus: Alexander Cole (Eastern) – 173-07
Shot put: Ian Murphy (St. Xavier) – 57-05.5
