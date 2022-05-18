Indians Beat Lovett Punch Ticket To State Championship!

Wendy Smith-Arnoldy, age 53 of Soperton passed away on Wednesday afternoon, May 18, 2022 at her home. Born in San Antonio, Texas she was the daughter of the late Robert C. Smith and Irene Lumley Smith. With her father and mother's military careers the family relocated frequently before they ended up in Tatnall County where Wendy graduated from Reidsville High School in 1986. As a young adult, Wendy worked for Petsmart and rapidly advanced in the company to the position of Coordinator of New Store Openings throughout the United States, before starting with Orkin Pest Control in Augusta, GA. In the early 2000s, Wendy moved with her daughter to Vidalia and continued to work with Orkin, where she advanced to the position of General Manager for the State of Georgia before retiring after 12 years with the company. After retiring she attended Ashford University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Applied Behavioral Science in 2014.

