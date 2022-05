Bat Walk --Willard House and Clock Museum, 11 Willard St., and Mass Audubon are teaming up again to host an evening bat walk on the museum grounds. On May 20 at 7:30 p.m., visitors of all ages can join experts from Mass Audubon to walk the property using bat detectors and in real time, listen to and identify the bats flying overhead. New for this year, will be an up-close encounter with a guest bat and chat with a bat biologist.

GRAFTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO