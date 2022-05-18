ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

May 18 update: Midcoast adds 59 new COVID-19 cases

penbaypilot.com
 2 days ago

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and...

www.penbaypilot.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMTW

Flu cases are on the rise in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Center for Disease Control says that influenza activity is on the rise in Maine, though the severity estimate remains low for the entire state. The state reports there were 716 lab confirmed cases of the flu in Maine last week, the most in a single week since March 2020. There were also 17 people hospitalized with the flu. Penobscot County had, by far, the most number of cases while York County had the most hospitalizations.
penbaypilot.com

Sue Campbell promoted to interim executive director of OUT Maine

Sue Campbell has been promoted to Interim Executive Director of OUT Maine, effective immediately. Previously, Campbell was OUT Maine's Deputy Director. She has been with OUT Maine since 2015, overseeing OUT Maine's programming, educational outreach, and operations. Campbell has more than 25 years of leadership experience working in the nonprofit...
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Maine Adult Education launches HiSET completion campaign

The Maine Department of Education’s Office of Adult Education launched a campaign on May 19, 2022 to encourage adult learners to complete the HiSET, Maine’s high school equivalency test. Those who complete the HiSET are eligible for two years of free community college in Maine. As part of...
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Could Maine Begin A Continent-Wide Poisonous Caterpillar Problem?

While Maine has suffered the problem of infestation of browntail moth caterpillars since the early 1900s, the recent explosion of their presence has become considerably worrisome here in the State of Maine. The insects carry poisonous hairs that travel invisibly in the air and cause poison-ivy-like rashes on the skin and can cause respiratory issues as well.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Health
City
Augusta, ME
Local
Maine Government
State
Florida State
Local
Maine Coronavirus
penbaypilot.com

Maine Water offers rain barrel program

Maine Water has partnered with Upcycle Products to provide customers the opportunity to purchase rain barrels at a discount and have them shipped directly to their homes. Rain barrels can be set up to collect rain water from gutters and downspouts which can then be used for outdoor watering later.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Many Maine rural youth want to stay rural, UMaine research says

Rural areas centered around the forest industry have faced uncertain economic times. Global competition, coupled with the decline of print media and national recessions, have decreased the demand for traditional paper and lumber products. While some forest-dependent communities have thrived in transitioning to focus on industries like nature-based tourism rather than manufacturing, others have stagnated — and, with that, have struggled to convince their youth to stay.
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nirav Shah
penbaypilot.com

Clearly distinguish licensed reproductive health clinics

Because accurate and timely information from legitimate healthcare providers is essential for making the best choices for ourselves and our families, we have become increasingly concerned about the 11 so-called "Women's Centers, Women Resource Centers, or Crisis Pregnancy Centers” that operate throughout Maine, including Zoe's Women's Center in Rockport and First Step Pregnancy Resource Center in Bangor.
ROCKPORT, ME
B98.5

Maine, New Hampshire, & Massachusetts Could See Scorching Summer

Hopefully, you are a fan of warmer weather. If not, you are going to have a really rough summer. Why? Because meteorologists at the National Weather Service are predicting that we could see a much warmer than normal summer for most of the country, including Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and the rest of the New England states.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Midcoast#The Maine Cdc
foxbangor.com

Maine sees another surge of COVID-19 cases

ORONO — Maine continues to see a surge of COVID-19 cases with some of the highest per capita numbers in the country. The state of Maine is currently experiencing another wave of COVID-19 cases. “It’s been dramatic probably over the last week, week and a half that we’ve seen...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Homelessness on the rise in Maine, according to 2022 survey

An annual survey from MaineHousing shows homelessness in the state is on the rise, and community organizers fear that without more attention on Maine's housing crisis, the trend will continue. There were 4,411 people experiencing homelessness in Maine on Jan. 25, a significant spike compared to previous years. But for...
newsfromthestates.com

Opinion: It’s time to fight back against white supremacist organizing in Maine

The Great Replacement is not a new idea and for many years it mainly traveled around fringe white nationalist circles. However, as America becomes more diverse, many white Americans increasingly feel uneasy with these shifting demographics. White supremacist media personalities and organizers stoke fear that this trend will result in white people being treated as second class citizens in the same way we have historically treated racial minorities. As the Republican Party turns away minority voters by stoking racial fear and resentment against them, it has doubled down on efforts to disenfranchise Black voters and prevent immigration in order to maintain power. In short, conservatives have rejected multi-racial democracy and will do anything they can to stop it, even if it provokes extrajudicial violence, as we saw on January 6, 2020.
mainepublic.org

Some Mainers drive far for work. The Maine DOT is creating a pilot program to find a solution

Maine workers struggling to find affordable housing often have to live far away from work and commute long distances. With gas prices skyrocketing and car emissions the biggest source of greenhouse gases in Maine, the state wants to create pilot programs to transport workers more efficiently. With $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, the Maine Department of Transportation is looking for workforce transportation pilot projects, especially in rural areas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WGME

Maine can't do much about a big dispute between its largest insurer and hospital

PORTLAND (BDN) -- A dispute between Maine’s dominant health insurer and hospital has exposed the state’s limitations in managing the relationship, with policymakers urging reconciliation while criticizing both parties in ways weighted toward their worldviews. MaineHealth announced in April it would pull its flagship hospital, Maine Medical Center...
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy