May 18 update: Midcoast adds 59 new COVID-19 cases
2 days ago
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and...
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Center for Disease Control says that influenza activity is on the rise in Maine, though the severity estimate remains low for the entire state. The state reports there were 716 lab confirmed cases of the flu in Maine last week, the most in a single week since March 2020. There were also 17 people hospitalized with the flu. Penobscot County had, by far, the most number of cases while York County had the most hospitalizations.
Sue Campbell has been promoted to Interim Executive Director of OUT Maine, effective immediately. Previously, Campbell was OUT Maine's Deputy Director. She has been with OUT Maine since 2015, overseeing OUT Maine's programming, educational outreach, and operations. Campbell has more than 25 years of leadership experience working in the nonprofit...
The Maine Department of Education’s Office of Adult Education launched a campaign on May 19, 2022 to encourage adult learners to complete the HiSET, Maine’s high school equivalency test. Those who complete the HiSET are eligible for two years of free community college in Maine. As part of...
While Maine has suffered the problem of infestation of browntail moth caterpillars since the early 1900s, the recent explosion of their presence has become considerably worrisome here in the State of Maine. The insects carry poisonous hairs that travel invisibly in the air and cause poison-ivy-like rashes on the skin and can cause respiratory issues as well.
PORTLAND, Maine — A new report is shedding light on the number of people in Maine experiencing homelessness, indicating 2022 has seen a "sharp increase" from just a year ago. On Monday, MaineHousing released its annual Point in Time Survey, a one-day snapshot from January 25, 2022, of our...
Does it seem like your local gas station is not just creeping higher every time you drive by, but jumping? Well, you're not alone. My go-to station was $4.43/gal on Saturday, and this morning, May 18th, $4.67. The highest on my commute was $4.75 but friends in both South Portland...
Maine Water has partnered with Upcycle Products to provide customers the opportunity to purchase rain barrels at a discount and have them shipped directly to their homes. Rain barrels can be set up to collect rain water from gutters and downspouts which can then be used for outdoor watering later.
Rural areas centered around the forest industry have faced uncertain economic times. Global competition, coupled with the decline of print media and national recessions, have decreased the demand for traditional paper and lumber products. While some forest-dependent communities have thrived in transitioning to focus on industries like nature-based tourism rather than manufacturing, others have stagnated — and, with that, have struggled to convince their youth to stay.
I believe there will be three types of people that read this. The first group is those who read the headline and had to know what this craziness was even about. The second group has heard this same rumor at their own local school and wants to know more. And...
An oil furnace used to heat John Chase's home in Monson, until he switched to wood pellets and a backup gas fireplace a few years ago. But as he and his wife get older, hauling the pellets into the house will become more cumbersome, and Chase wanted a more reliable and environmentally friendly heating source.
Because accurate and timely information from legitimate healthcare providers is essential for making the best choices for ourselves and our families, we have become increasingly concerned about the 11 so-called "Women's Centers, Women Resource Centers, or Crisis Pregnancy Centers” that operate throughout Maine, including Zoe's Women's Center in Rockport and First Step Pregnancy Resource Center in Bangor.
Hopefully, you are a fan of warmer weather. If not, you are going to have a really rough summer. Why? Because meteorologists at the National Weather Service are predicting that we could see a much warmer than normal summer for most of the country, including Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and the rest of the New England states.
ORONO — Maine continues to see a surge of COVID-19 cases with some of the highest per capita numbers in the country. The state of Maine is currently experiencing another wave of COVID-19 cases. “It’s been dramatic probably over the last week, week and a half that we’ve seen...
An annual survey from MaineHousing shows homelessness in the state is on the rise, and community organizers fear that without more attention on Maine's housing crisis, the trend will continue. There were 4,411 people experiencing homelessness in Maine on Jan. 25, a significant spike compared to previous years. But for...
The Great Replacement is not a new idea and for many years it mainly traveled around fringe white nationalist circles. However, as America becomes more diverse, many white Americans increasingly feel uneasy with these shifting demographics. White supremacist media personalities and organizers stoke fear that this trend will result in white people being treated as second class citizens in the same way we have historically treated racial minorities. As the Republican Party turns away minority voters by stoking racial fear and resentment against them, it has doubled down on efforts to disenfranchise Black voters and prevent immigration in order to maintain power. In short, conservatives have rejected multi-racial democracy and will do anything they can to stop it, even if it provokes extrajudicial violence, as we saw on January 6, 2020.
Maine workers struggling to find affordable housing often have to live far away from work and commute long distances. With gas prices skyrocketing and car emissions the biggest source of greenhouse gases in Maine, the state wants to create pilot programs to transport workers more efficiently. With $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, the Maine Department of Transportation is looking for workforce transportation pilot projects, especially in rural areas.
KENNEBEC COUNTY, Maine — There is excitement surrounding the return of a certain type of fish to Central Maine's China Lake. As of this month, native alewives are reaching the lake on their own. It's the first time since the days of the revolutionary war. "This is really kind...
PORTLAND (BDN) -- A dispute between Maine’s dominant health insurer and hospital has exposed the state’s limitations in managing the relationship, with policymakers urging reconciliation while criticizing both parties in ways weighted toward their worldviews. MaineHealth announced in April it would pull its flagship hospital, Maine Medical Center...
I've mentioned for the last few months that I've been on the hunt for either a condo, townhouse, or single-family home in Maine. Constantly jetting all over York County and Cumberland County for showings, open houses, or even just cruising by homes with for sale signs in the front yard to shoot my shot.
Maine is home to the largest moose population in the lower 48 states. But in one of the moosiest corners of the state, nearly 90% of the calves tracked by biologists last winter didn’t survive their first year. And the culprit? A tiny critter that is thriving in parts...
