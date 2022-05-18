ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Quick Hits: The Smooth Operator Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit Red Wings coaching candidates: Add Peter DeBoer, subtract Lane Lambert - Freep. DeBoer, who turns 54 in June, earned his coaching credentials in metro Detroit. He started as an assistant coach with the Detroit Jr. Red Wings in 1993 and was named head coach in 1995, when the team became...

Red Wings Wrap-Up: Seider one of NHL's top defensemen after rookie season

Moritz Seider burst onto the scene in his NHL debut, recording two assists on Opening Night against the two-time defending Stanley Cup-champion Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena. And as Seider navigated his first week of NHL action, the Detroit Red Wings rookie defenseman appeared at ease. "I think...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Draft Targets: Matthew Savoie

Heading into the 2022 NHL Draft, the Detroit Red Wings seem to be in a position to draft a forward with the eighth overall selection. They have plenty of defensive prospects, highlighted by last year’s sixth overall pick Simon Edvinsson, and their goaltender of the future, Sebastian Cossa, is doing his thing in the Western Hockey League (WHL) this season. With the graduation of Lucas Raymond and Joe Veleno this season, the Red Wings have Jonatan Berggren as their top forward prospect, but beyond him is a list of forwards that project to be second line forwards at best. Furthermore, they lack a prospect that projects to be a top-six or even top line center at the NHL level, and that’s a hole that has persisted since Dylan Larkin graduated back in the fall of 2015.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

OHL 3rd Round Preview: 1. Windsor Spitfires vs 3. Flint Firebirds

It took 11 long years, but the Windsor Spitfires have finally made it back to the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Western Conference Final. They come in as the top seed and will face their rivals from Michigan, the third-seed Flint Firebirds, for a chance at the title. This will be one for the ages.
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ 2022 Draft Targets: Rutger McGroarty

If there is one thing that we have learned about Steve Yzerman in his first three drafts as executive vice-president and general manager of the Detroit Red Wings is that mock drafts are fairly meaningless in predicting who he will select. Fans just have to go back to 2019 when he surprised everyone by selecting Moritz Seider with the sixth-overall selection. Nobody had him nearly that high in their rankings and fans who watched that draft even remember Seider’s surprised reaction as he wasn’t expecting to go that high. That selection seems to have worked out well for Detroit as he emerged in 2021-22 as a candidate for the Calder Trophy.
DETROIT, MI
9NEWS

Second thoughts: Speedy Avs get rematch with rugged Blues

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog supervised his daughter’s soccer practices. Coach Jared Bednar did yardwork. Speedy forward Nathan MacKinnon planned some play time with his dogs. Just a relaxing week break before facing their arch rival: The second round. Colorado, the top seed in the West,...
DENVER, CO
Recap: Cole Plays Overtime Hero, Canes Take Game One

RALEIGH, NC. - Veteran defenseman Ian Cole scored the game-winning goal in overtime Wednesday night, giving the Carolina Hurricanes a 2-1 victory over the New York Rangers to kick off their Round Two series. Three Things. 1) Just Find A Way. After struggling to find their game offensively through the...
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

Canadiens’ Best Bet for Long-Term Success Is to Tank 2022-23

For the Montreal Canadiens, the light at the end of the tunnel’s taken the form of the first-overall pick. However, there’s a lot of track left on the road back to respectability after a last-place 2021-22. No shortcuts means heading into another tunnel for 2022-23, and that probably means tanking the season. Are all aboard?
Yardbarker

San Jose Sharks News & Rumors: Whitney, Burns, Mann & More

In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, former NHLer Ray Whitney is one of many candidates the organization is considering in its pursuit of a new general manager. In other news, trade rumors continue to swirl regarding Brent Burns, as many believe he may welcome a trade in order to chase a Stanley Cup. Last but not least, goaltending prospect Strauss Mann appears to be Team USA’s starting netminder early on at the 2022 IIHF World Championship and has looked very solid thus far.
SAN JOSE, CA
Red Wings at 2022 IIHF World Championship: May 13-18 Recap

The Detroit Red Wings continue to impress at the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship in Finland. Six players who suited up for the Red Wings this season are representing their respective countries in the international tournament, with plenty of action still to be had heading into the weekend.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Avalanche’s Bednar Huge Jack Adams Award Snub

The NHL recently announced its three finalists for the 2021-22 Jack Adams Award, an annual honour bestowed upon the coach thought to have been most responsible for his team’s success. Unsurprisingly, the three nominees hailed from several of this season’s most successful clubs. Andrew Brunette (Florida Panthers), Darryl Sutter (Calgary Flames), and Gerard Gallant (New York Rangers) all garnered nominations, having led their respective charges to top seven records in the NHL this season. While there’s often little to quibble about regarding the nominations, the absence of Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar was particularly glaring. Let’s dig into why his omission was a mistake, and why he deserved a nomination (at minimum) for his work behind the bench this season.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Stone’s back surgery; Bruins and Cassidy

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • Mark Stone underwent a “successful lumbar discectomy” on Thursday and should be ready to go for the Golden Knights when training camp opens in September. [Knights on Ice]
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings & Maple Leafs Could Help Each Other with Offseason Trade

For the teams that are not in the playoffs, the offseason is now in full swing. Planning for the 2022-23 season has already begun, and general managers (GM) from all 32 teams surely have a gauge on what kind of moves their organizations may or may not be able to pull off. While some teams don’t need to mess with their formula too much, others may be looking to switch things up in a big way, sending a message to their team that the status quo is no longer good enough.
DETROIT, MI

