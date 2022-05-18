OBITUARY: James ‘Jamie’ Eugene Perry

James “Jamie” Eugene Perry of Pleasant View, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, he was 44 years old.

Jamie was born on January 6, 1978 in Nashville, Tennessee to his father, Keith Perry & his mother, Kimberly Perry. He worked as a welder and also loved to landscape.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James, Sr. & Mary Knight.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Aden Perry (partner, Hope); daughter, Bryli Perry; and sisters, Keisha Perry (Clayton) Anderson and Mandi Perry (Fred) Matricardi.

Funeral services will be conducted at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View at 2:00 PM on Thursday, May 19, with family and friends officiating. Burial will follow in EverRest of Cheatham with Aden Perry, LA Altom, Gabe Altom, Logan Moore, Conner Fitzgerald, Bryan Rediker serving as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, May 19th from 12:00 PM until the hour of service at 2:00 PM.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Quintenn Clark Foundation, P O Box 488, Ashland City, TN 37015.

AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME in Pleasant View is in charge of these arrangements. 6316 Highway 41A, Pleasant View, Tennessee 37146 (615) 746-4433 www.austinandbell.com

