OBITUARY: Jacqueline Yovenne Norwood

Ms. Jacqueline Yovenne Norwood of Ashland City, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, she was 60 years old.

Jackie was born on May 22, 1961 in Nashville, TN to the late Everett Dewire and Margaret Spencer Dewire

She is survived by her son, Benjamin Norwood of Clarksville, TN; daughter, Amanda Norwood Beal (Floyd) of Ashland City, TN; sister, Theresa Alkire (Ray) of Portland, TN; grandchild, Presley Beal and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation with the family will be at Boyd Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 4:00 pm-8:00 pm. https://www.boydfh.com

A Graveside Service will be held at Ever Rest Cemetery in Pleasant View on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 11:00 am.

