ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland City, TN

OBITUARY: Jacqueline Yovenne Norwood

By Jennifer Haley
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 2 days ago

Ms. Jacqueline Yovenne Norwood of Ashland City, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, she was 60 years old.

Jackie was born on May 22, 1961 in Nashville, TN to the late Everett Dewire and Margaret Spencer Dewire

She is survived by her son, Benjamin Norwood of Clarksville, TN; daughter, Amanda Norwood Beal (Floyd) of Ashland City, TN; sister, Theresa Alkire (Ray) of Portland, TN; grandchild, Presley Beal and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation with the family will be at Boyd Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 4:00 pm-8:00 pm. https://www.boydfh.com

A Graveside Service will be held at Ever Rest Cemetery in Pleasant View on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 11:00 am.

For more obituaries visit https://cheathamcountysource.com/obituaries/

The post OBITUARY: Jacqueline Yovenne Norwood appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: William ‘Pookie’ ‘Big John’ Darold Davis

William “Pookie” “Big John” Darold Davis, age 82 of Pleasant View, Tennessee, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at NorthCrest Medical Center in Springfield. Mr. Davis was born on October 6, 1939 in the Stroudsville Community, Tennessee to the late Ben and Eunice Shepard Davis. He was retired from State Industries as a foreman after 38 […] The post OBITUARY: William ‘Pookie’ ‘Big John’ Darold Davis appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
PLEASANT VIEW, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Jessica Lea Ford

Ms. Jessica Lea Ford of Ashland City, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, she was 32 years old. Jessica was born in Nashville, TN on August 8, 1989 to Jeffrey Ford and Judy Lashbrook She is survived by her parents, Jeffrey Ford ( Tracy of Nashville, TN; mother Judy Lashbrook of Ashland City, […] The post OBITUARY: Jessica Lea Ford appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Virginia Pickard Lynn

Mrs. Virginia Pickard Lynn of Pegram, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, she was 87 years old. Born in Humphreys County in the old log house on Hurricane Creek. She was the daughter of the late George Cleveland and Lucille Stringer Pickard and was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Lee Lynn; […] The post OBITUARY: Virginia Pickard Lynn appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things going on around Cheatham County. Kings Bar and Restaurant Jeep Night With Live Music Saturday, May 21, 9pm Kings Bar and Restaurant 307 N. Main Street, Ashland City The Criminal Kind is a band from Nashville, TN, made up of six friends whose mission […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland City, TN
City
Clarksville, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Portland, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
City
Nashville, TN
Ashland City, TN
Obituaries
Nashville, TN
Obituaries
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Bradley Michael Toews

Bradley Michael Toews, age 22 of Kingston Springs, TN Moved into the Arms of Jesus on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in Nashville, TN. He was born on January 26, 2000, in Clovis, California. Bradley loved spending time with his family and friends and the outdoors, going fishing, and camping, he was also an avid car […] The post OBITUARY: Bradley Michael Toews appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Cheatham County Source

Tanger Outlets Breaks Ground on Newest Center in Antioch to be Completed in 2023

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. joined Nashville city officials and dignitaries today for the groundbreaking of its newest center, Tanger Outlets Nashville. The six-building, 290,000-square-foot open-air outlet shopping center, located along I-24 at the Century Farms development, is slated to open in fall 2023 on a 32-acre parcel. Tanger Outlets Nashville will bring best-in-class offerings […] The post Tanger Outlets Breaks Ground on Newest Center in Antioch to be Completed in 2023 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Melissa Diana Murphy

Melissa Diana Murphy, age 53, passed away on May 10, 2022, at her home in Ashland City surrounded by her loving family. Melissa was born in Nashville, on June 17th, 1968, to the late William Robert Taylor and Judy Harris (Holcomb). She is preceded in death by William Robert Taylor and her mother Judy Harris […] The post OBITUARY: Melissa Diana Murphy appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Lilly Hiatt Headlines the Last Live Music Show at Nashville’s Notable Mercy Lounge

It’s the last day of live music at The Mercy Lounge complex in Nashville. After 20 years on Cannery Row in Nashville, The Mercy Lounge complex will close, the venue announced last September. The Mercy Lounge complex includes Mercy Lounge, The High Watt and The Cannery Ballroom. All are housed in a historic building, Cannery, […] The post Lilly Hiatt Headlines the Last Live Music Show at Nashville’s Notable Mercy Lounge appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Boyd Funeral Home#Graveside Service
Cheatham County Source

Pontoon Boat Essentials: What Are They?

Ready for your pontoon rental? We know the feeling, but it’s hard to know what you should pack to make the most of your boat rental experience. Looking to enjoy boating without the cost of ownership? Check out Nautical Boat Club for more. Not to worry! We’ve thought of all the essentials and have compiled […] The post Pontoon Boat Essentials: What Are They? appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Cheatham County Source

Multi-Million-Dollar Open-Air Amphitheater Coming to Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland and JW Roth, Chairman of Notes Live, INC, an aggressive new player in live music space, unveiled plans to open a 4,500-seat state-of-the-art open-air amphitheater in the Murfreesboro Gateway called The Sunset Music Colosseum on the River. The multi-million-dollar Sunset Amphitheater will host large touring acts on a live music entertainment […] The post Multi-Million-Dollar Open-Air Amphitheater Coming to Murfreesboro appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office is Currently Hiring

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office is currently hiring Tennessee POST certified/ lateral candidates. Eligible applicants can apply at the Sheriff’s Office located at 264 S. Main Street, Ashland City, TN 37015. For employment-related inquiries, call Detective Dale Smith at (615)792-4341 ext. 4111. The post Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office is Currently Hiring appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Faustina Harris Griffin

Faustina Harris Griffin, age 87 of Ashland City, Tennessee, died Saturday, May 7, 2022 at her daughter’s home. Mrs. Griffin was born on January 18, 1935 in Ashland City, Tennessee to the late Frank and Myrtle Hooper Harris. She was retired after 28 years in the banking business. She was a loving mother and wife […] The post OBITUARY: Faustina Harris Griffin appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Cheatham County Source

Academy of Country Music Announces 57th ACM Industry and Studio Recording Winners

The Academy of Country Music® announced the Industry Award and Studio Recording Award winners from the 57TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™ at the Grand Ole Opry House Friday night in a special moment. In between songs during Charlie Worsham’s performance, he was interrupted by a special announcement that surprised the guitarist-singer-songwriter with news that he […] The post Academy of Country Music Announces 57th ACM Industry and Studio Recording Winners appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Harper Lee’s ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ Makes Nashville Premiere in August at TPAC

First national tour of critically acclaimed, record-breaking production stars Emmy Award® winner Richard Thomas The history-making production of To Kill A Mockingbird makes its Nashville premiere at Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Jackson Hall Aug. 9-14. Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin’s new play, directed by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher and based on Harper Lee’s classic novel, comes to Nashville as part of a […] The post Harper Lee’s ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ Makes Nashville Premiere in August at TPAC appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

One Person Dead, Another Injured in Shooting at MTSU Following High School Graduation

At approximately 8:51 p.m. Wednesday night Murfreesboro Police Department officers and MTSU Police responded to the MTSU campus and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds near the tennis court next to the Murphy Center. One victim is deceased and the other injured and is critical but stable condition. The shooting occurred as individuals were […] The post One Person Dead, Another Injured in Shooting at MTSU Following High School Graduation appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Cheatham County Source

Acclaimed New York Eatery is Bringing its Award-Winning Burgers and World-Famous Milkshakes to Nashville

Globally acclaimed burger joint, Black Tap, owned by husband-and-wife duo Chris Barish and Julie Mulligan, is thrilled to announce the restaurant’s continued expansion, bringing their award-winning burgers and world-famous CrazyShake® milkshakes to Nashville. Black Tap premieres its first Music City location in November 2022 in the heart of downtown at 211 Commerce Street, just steps […] The post Acclaimed New York Eatery is Bringing its Award-Winning Burgers and World-Famous Milkshakes to Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for May 13

This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for May 13, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office. SHERIFF’S REPORT: LOVE AND ALCOHOL IS IN THE AIR… You know the day is starting out bad when your car catches fire on Ervin Pace and while you run to a nearby creek for water to douse the flames, […] The post Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for May 13 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

BOLO: Jeffery Peterkin Wanted for Several Warrants in Middle Tennessee

Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives are searching for Jeffery Reynaldo Peterkin, who has several outstanding warrants in Middle Tennessee. Peterkin has an outstanding theft warrant in Rutherford County, outstanding burglary warrants in Metro Nashville, and is wanted for a parole violation by the State of Tennessee. Rutherford County CrimeStoppers is offering up to […] The post BOLO: Jeffery Peterkin Wanted for Several Warrants in Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Tanger Outlets Nashville to Break Ground This Month

Tanger Outlets Nashville, the community’s newest open-air outlet center, will officially break ground on Tuesday, May 17 at 11 a.m  at the Century Farms Mixed-Use Development on Cane Ridge Pkwy in Antioch. A leader in the retail industry, Tanger Factory Outlets will host local officials and dignitaries to join Executive Chair of the Board Steven B. […] The post Tanger Outlets Nashville to Break Ground This Month appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER- Spring Returns

After a warm week and a bumpy weekend, Some nice weather for the next couple of days before an unsettled pattern kicks in mid-week. Today- Plentiful sunshine. High 79F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight- Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday – Sunshine. High near 85F. Winds light and variable. […] The post WEATHER- Spring Returns appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
438
Followers
1K+
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy