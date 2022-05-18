ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flags at half-staff May 18 to honor victims of Buffalo, NY shooting

Cover picture for the articleNorth Carolina Governor Roy Cooper ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Wednesday, May 18,...

Boston 25 News WFXT

'How dare you!': Grief, anger from Buffalo victims' kin

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Relatives of the 10 Black people massacred in a Buffalo supermarket pleaded with the nation Thursday to confront and stop racist violence, their agony pouring out in the tears of a 12-year-old child, hours after the white man accused in the killings silently faced a murder indictment in court.
BUFFALO, NY
MSNBC

SCOTUS to rule on NY concealed carry law following Buffalo shooting

Following a racially motivated massacre in Buffalo, NY, Democrats have been calling for gun reform, however, the Supreme Court could do more harm than good if they rule against New York’s concealed carry law. Founder of Moms Demand Action Shannon Watts joins Zerlina Maxwell to discuss. May 20, 2022.
BUFFALO, NY
saobserver.com

‘…IT SHOULDN’T TAKE A WHITE SUPREMACIST TO SHOOT UP OUR COMMUNITY FOR PEOPLE TO CARE…’

White Supremacist Plans, Re-hearses, and Executes 10 Black people in Buffalo, NY Grocery Store. On Saturday, May 14th, 18-year-old Peyton Gendron opened fire in Tops supermarket in Buffalo New York killing ten and injuring three others. In hopes of “cleansing” the nation, 11 of the 13 victims are Black, two were white. The gunman drove 200 miles away from hometown of Conklin, N.Y. arriving in east Buffalo a day before to conduct “reconnaissance” on the grocery store, authorities said. Like San Antonio, the east side is the heart of the Black community in Buffalo and is still predominantly a black neighborhood. Marlene Brown, 58, resident of Buffalo and who lives blocks away from the grocery store for more than a decade said “We don’t want to be protected after the fact,” “We want to be protected like we matter,” and “without it taking a white supremacist shooting up our community.” She added, “Time and time again they’ve shown nobody cares about us here. It’s a pattern.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Roy Cooper
Huron Daily Tribune

Buffalo suspect: Lonely, isolated -- with a troubling sign

CONKLIN, N.Y. (AP) — In the waning days of Payton Gendron’s COVID-altered senior year at Susquehanna Valley High School, he logged on to a virtual learning program in economics class that asked: “What do you plan to do when you retire?”. “Murder-suicide,” Gendron typed. Despite his...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

The threat of white supremacy in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Almost immediately after the 18-year-old male shot 13 people, killing 10 was apprehended, authorities in Buffalo made clear he was acting as, what they call, a “lone wolf”. He came in from Conklin, New York – nearly a four-hour drive – but a team...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Radio Host Has Message For Western New York

What is going to happen to the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue? We got answers from one of our own. It has felt like the longest stretch of days in Western New York since the horrific actions on May 14, 2022, leaving the City of Good Neighbors in disbelief that something of this nature could have happened in our homes.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Bus Fare Now Suspended in Wake of Shooting in Buffalo

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced this afternoon that bus fare collection will be suspended on four routes, in the wake of this weekend's tragic shooting. In response to Saturday's tragic shooting in Buffalo, the NFTA (Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority) will be suspending bus fares on four routes that serve those who frequented the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue, where the shooting took place.
BUFFALO, NY

