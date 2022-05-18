Ixonia Bank to open Brookfield mortgage lending office

BROOKFIELD — First Business Bank is pleased to welcome Luke Kasten, as vice president-wealth advisor in the Private Wealth group. Kasten has over 17 years of experience in banking, lending, and wealth management, focused on relationship management and development. He previously served as vice president & senior banking advisor, as well as assistant vice president-Private Client Group with PNC Private Bank and U.S. Bank Private Client Group, respectively. He earned bachelor’s degrees in justice & public policy as well as accounting from Concordia University-Wisconsin, where he also played on the men’s basketball team. Kasten is a member of the board of directors of PEARLS for Teen Girls, which is focused on improving quality of life and strengthening our community by empowering young women.

BROOKFIELD, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO