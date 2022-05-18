Creston Police report, 5/18/22

(Greenfield, Iowa) – Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater reports six arrests from over the past week. On May 8th, 36-year-old Rossi Byron Lundy, JR., of Cedar Rapids, was arrested for being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm, following an investigation into an assault at the I-80 eastbound rest area. At around 2:18-a.m., a caller reported multiple motorcycles and a U-Haul box truck were traveling together, and continued eastbound from the rest area. The victim said he was shot at during the altercation. Stuart Police located the group of motorcyclists and the box truck on the I-80 entrance ramp. The motorcycle continued eastbound but the box truck went to the Kum and Go and was parked by the gas pump. The driver, identified as Rossi Lundy, JR., and female passenger were detained. Lundy confirmed there was a firearm in the vehicle. It was found in the center cup-holder. A records check indicated he was convicted felon. Lundy was later released from the Adair County Jail on a $5,000 cash or surety bond.

ADAIR COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO