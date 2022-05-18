ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston, IA

Creston Police report, 5/18/22

kjan.com
 2 days ago

Officials with the Creston (Iowa) Police Department report a Union County woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon, at a woman’s clothing store, in Creston. 23-year-old Autumn Leann Booth, of Cromwell,...

www.kjan.com

Comments / 0

Related
kjan.com

Cass County Sheriff’s Office: 6 arrests from April 26 to May 16

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office today (Thursday) released a report on arrests stemming from April 26th through May 16th. On May 16th: 33-year-old Steven Behlers, of Atlantic, was arrested on a Cass County Warrant for Theft in the 3rd Degree. Behlers was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Sheriff’s Report

(Cass Co.) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports six arrests and one accident between April 26 and May 16. Steven Behlers, 33, of Atlantic, was arrested May 16th on a Cass County Warrant for Theft 3rd Degree. Behlers was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police arrest Clarke County Woman for Burglary

(Creston) An Osceola woman faces burglary charges in Creston. Police arrested 46-year-old Mandi Lea Stowers for burglary out of motor vehicle 3rd – degree. Officers stopped Stowers at Maple and Montgomery Streets, transported her to the Adams County Jail, and held her on a $1,000 cash bond. On Tuesday,...
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Three arrested following a pursuit in Mills County

(Mills Co.) Three people were arrested following a pursuit in Mills County early this morning. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Hassan Mohamed was charged with Felony Eluding, Interference with Official Acts, Reckless Driving, Theft 5th and multiple driving citations. Zouberou Issifou and Nauk Pal were both charged with Interference with Official Acts.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Creston, IA
City
Osceola, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Union County, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Union County, IA
City
Cromwell, IA
Creston, IA
Crime & Safety
kjan.com

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s report for 5/19/22

(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, today (Thursday), said two inmates at the Pott. County Jail were served with warrants, Wednesday, and one person turned themselves-in. Authorities say 31-year-old inmate Dyllan Roger McClelland, of Council Bluffs, was presented with a warrant charging him with a pre-trial release violation on his original charges of Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree, and Willful Injury resulting in bodily injury. He remains held in the jail on a $503 bond.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Charges pending in Cass County Injury accident

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports charges and citations are currently pending in connection with an injury accident that occurred at around 5:06-p.m. on April 30th. The accident happened near the intersection of North Olive Street and Boston Road. Officials say a 2001 Ford Explorer...
CASS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

UPDATE: Additional Charges Against Jefferson Man Accused of Attempted Murder

Additional charges have been filed against a Jefferson man who is accused of attempted murder following an incident Monday night in Jefferson. Jefferson Police Chief Mark Clouse says 25-year-old Zachery Waters-Rice was serving probation and on a work release program in Fort Dodge after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor for domestic abuse from a previous incident this past March. Clouse tells Raccoon Valley Radio Waters-Rice allegedly left the work release program and came back to Jefferson where officers were first notified by a caller at 8:09pm Monday that Waters-Rice had allegedly discharged a shotgun that was pulled from a duffle bag on a bike at a passing vehicle heading south on Cedar Street.
JEFFERSON, IA
bethanyclipper.com

Felon arrested on firearms, parole violation charges

Bethany, MO: A Cameron man, who was on parole following a conviction for involuntary manslaughter, was arrested on May 10 on several felony counts including the possession of a defaced firearm. Bethany Police Officer Eric Rimmer arrested Elijah C. Mandich, 21, at the Casey’s General Store on 41st Street on...
BETHANY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Department#Creston Police
KCCI.com

Police involved in student confrontation at Urbandale High School

URBANDALE, Iowa — A video of a confrontation between a police officer and an Urbandale High School student was spread around social media on Thursday. Urbandale police say they investigated what happened on May 2 and that the officer seen in the video followed proper protocol during the confrontation.
URBANDALE, IA
WHO 13

Fugitive arrested after 3 day manhunt in Appanoose County

APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — David Boley is in custody tonight in Appanoose County, three days after he allegedly assaulted a deputy sheriff and sparked a manhunt. The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office reports that Boley was arrested at 3:50 pm on Tuesday at his wife’s home in Centerville. She is now facing criminal charges as well. […]
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
thebestmix1055.com

Employee arrested for theft

Fremont police responded to a call at 12:40 Wednesday afternoon in the 2800 block of East 23rd Avenue North in reference to an employee theft. An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of Delaney E. Dickens, 21, of Omaha for theft by unlawful taking. The estimated loss is $2,800.
FREMONT, NE
WHO 13

One person shot during Des Moines Git-N-Go robbery

DES MOINES, Iowa – One person was injured in a shooting during a robbery at a Des Moines convenience store late Thursday night.   It happened at the Git n Go at 816 E. Euclid Avenue shortly after 11:00 p.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The clerk told investigators […]
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Man Charged with Attempted Murder

A Jefferson man has been charged with attempted murder following an incident Monday night in Jefferson. Jefferson Police Chief Mark Clouse says 25-year-old Zachery Waters-Rice was serving probation and on a work release program in Fort Dodge after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor for domestic abuse from a previous incident this past March. Clouse tells Raccoon Valley Radio Waters-Rice allegedly left the work release program and came back to Jefferson where officers were first notified by a caller at 8:09pm Monday that Waters-Rice had allegedly discharged a shotgun that was pulled from a duffle bag on a bike at a passing vehicle heading south on Cedar Street.
JEFFERSON, IA
kjan.com

Man who allegedly assaulted deputies in southern IA is in custody

CENTERVILLE, Iowa — Authorities in southern Iowa report a man who eluded them for about three days following the assault of a sheriff’s deputy in Appanoose County, was apprehended Tuesday afternoon following the execution of a search warrant at the residence of the suspect’s wife. 33-year-old David Boley faces a dozen charges including assault and sex abuse. Police said Boley had been on a crime spree since Thursday. His wife, Cristina Boley, faces charges of child endangerment and aiding and abetting burglary in the 3rd Degree.
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Griswold woman arrested in Red Oak for driving with suspended license

(Red Oak) -- A Griswold woman was arrested in Red Oak Tuesday evening. Red Oak Police took 50-year-old Lisa Leraine Carlson into custody during a traffic stop near West 5th Street and B Street in Red Oak. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Carlson had a suspended license through lowa.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Man arrested in Elliott on Alcohol-Related Charges

(Elliott) Montgomery County Deputies responded to a reported intoxicated subject on Sunday in Elliott. The report stated a drunken man driving erratically almost hit two children and a female. Witnesses told deputies two men were fighting following an altercation; following the investigation; they arrested 29-year-old Caleb L. Walter for OWI 2nd Offense and disorderly conduct. Officers transported Walter to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
ELLIOTT, IA
1230kfjb.com

Woman Facing Multiple Offenses in Three Different Iowa Counties is Arrested and Currently Being Held in the Marshall County Jail

A woman who was facing multiple charges in three different Iowa counties has recently been arrested and is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail. Thirty-year-old Monique Woodsmall has previously faced multiple charges stemming from incidents that occurred in Franklin, Hardin and Marshall counties. Woodsmall was scheduled to appear...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Adair County Sheriff’s report: 6 arrests

(Greenfield, Iowa) – Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater reports six arrests from over the past week. On May 8th, 36-year-old Rossi Byron Lundy, JR., of Cedar Rapids, was arrested for being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm, following an investigation into an assault at the I-80 eastbound rest area. At around 2:18-a.m., a caller reported multiple motorcycles and a U-Haul box truck were traveling together, and continued eastbound from the rest area. The victim said he was shot at during the altercation. Stuart Police located the group of motorcyclists and the box truck on the I-80 entrance ramp. The motorcycle continued eastbound but the box truck went to the Kum and Go and was parked by the gas pump. The driver, identified as Rossi Lundy, JR., and female passenger were detained. Lundy confirmed there was a firearm in the vehicle. It was found in the center cup-holder. A records check indicated he was convicted felon. Lundy was later released from the Adair County Jail on a $5,000 cash or surety bond.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
I-Rock 93.5

Iowa Toddler Killed on Tricycle in Driveway Accident

In an awful driveway accident, a 2-year-old child in Baxter, Iowa was killed by a pickup truck that was in reverse while the child was riding on a tricycle. The Marshall County Sheriff's Department reported the accident yesterday morning though it actually happened on Monday, according to KCCI. The sheriff's office reports that the accident happened around 9:10 a.m. on Monday morning in the 3000 block of Fairman Avenue in Baxter. The Marshall County Sheriff's Department says the child was hit by a pickup that was backing out of the garage.
BAXTER, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy