10 Sci-Fi Movies That Will Give You An Existential Crisis

One of the staples behind the 2005 cartoon show Ben 10 was the premise that 10-year-old hero Ben Tennyson possessed the ability to transform into one of ten different aliens to save the day via the usage of alien technology known as the Omnitrix. This device, which resembles that of a wristwatch, contains the DNA of countless alien species that Ben can infuse within himself to temporarily become that species and use their unique powers to stop evildoers. Since the original show’s release, the series has developed well beyond the classic ten aliens that the show began with, having more aliens added and even in rare cases removed from the Omnitrix’s database. With five different shows cataloguing a plethora of aliens that Ben has used throughout his villain fighting career, some were bound to stand out, whether that be for their powers or for their memorability. Here are ten of the best aliens that Ben Tennyson has accessed utilizing the Omnitrix.

