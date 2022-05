Crystal Palace part owner David Blitzer has made another move to add to his burgeoning multi-club project, with an initial proposal to buy French club Saint-Etienne.The American billionaire was recently involved in Sir Martin Broughton’s failed attempt to buy Chelsea, a bid that would have necessitated selling his stake at the Selhurst Park club. That points to the ambition of his project, which either owns or fully owns four clubs in Europe. He now sees Saint-Etienne as a progressive next step in the group, with the historic French club rife for revival. ASSE, as they are commonly known, have won...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO