Alabama State Troopers report that a Kentucky trucker, 51-year-old Roderick J. Tejeda, escaped serious injury when his 2019 Freightliner Tractor ran off Interstate 65, struck a guardrail and burst into flames around 6:10 a.m., Saturday, May 14. The mishap occurred at I-65’s 51.4-mile marker and caused the closure of the interstate for almost four hours and the diversion of traffic onto the Jack Springs Road and Perdido exits. Atmore Fire Department’s tanker truck was dispatched to the scene but was canceled enroute.

ATMORE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO