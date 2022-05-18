ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Charles, VA

Crews hard at work to create segments that will form new tunnels at HRBT

By Brendan Ponton
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nRKpX_0fi6Y0Gk00

CAPE CHARLES, Va. - To construct two new tunnels at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) expansion site, crews are building concrete segments to form rings that will be put together to create the tunnels.

On Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and Technopref Industries, the subcontractor for this aspect of the project, gave members of the media a tour of their Cape Charles precast plant to demonstrate how the tunnels are being built.

"This is a huge effort," said Jim Utterback, the HRBT Expansion Project Director for VDOT, told News 3.

Nine of the 15-ft. long segments are connected to form one ring. To build two tunnels, more than 21,000 segments need to be created to form nearly 2,400 rings.

The precise process involves molding concrete. Crews take steps to make sure the concrete is good quality. Steel fiber is added to the mix and each segment has a rebar cage to reinforce them.

Each day between two shifts, the crews make 54 segments, or six rings. So far, about 10% of the work is done, with the goal of beginning to form the tunnels at site in spring 2023.

The segments will be transported to the site by barge when ready.

"One of the things we wanted to show is that progress is being made on the project," Utterback said.

In other bridge-tunnels in Hampton Roads, large pieces of tunnels were built and then connected together. In this method, a boring machine will go ring-by-ring to create the tunnels.

"This is being done primarily to minimize the impact on the federal channel, so it will have very little to no impact on the shipping channel and the channel the Navy uses to get warships in and out of Hampton Roads," Utterback said.

Work on the $3.8 billion project has been underway since 2020 and is expected to be completed in 2025.

Related: Looking at the HRBT Expansion Project from a new perspective

Comments / 1

Related
13News Now

Traffic moving on I-664 after Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel shutdown

SUFFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: Traffic on Interstate 664 North before the Monitor–Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) is moving again after the road was closed Monday morning. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the northbound lanes of the interstate were closed due to a disabled tractor-trailer. During the closure,...
SUFFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Charles, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tunnels#Vdot#Urban Construction#Hrbt#Technopref Industries#News 3
WTOP

Thousands in Virginia still without power

Thousands of Virginians remain without power Monday morning after a storm thundered its way through the area Sunday evening. As of 1:30 p.m., more than 3,000 are without power in Alexandria City; more than 1,000 don’t have electricity in Fairfax; more than 1,000 are without power in Arlington. Listen...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
13News Now

Port of Virginia to become deepest on U.S. East Coast

NORFOLK, Va. — Millions of federal dollars are on their way to the Port of Virginia. It's all about keeping the maritime passageways deeper, wider, and safer. It will be $225.4 million to be precise, earmarked for the long-awaited Norfolk Harbor Deepening and Widening Project. When dredging is complete,...
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
Inside Nova

Biggest cities in Virginia 150 years ago

Compiled a list of the biggest cities in Virginia 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia farmers preparing for what sets up to be a sweet berry season

Strawberries are center stage right now, but blackberries and blueberries will get their time to shine in a few short weeks. “We’re ready for a good season,” said David Goode of Swift Creek Berry Farm in Chesterfield County. “We’ve got good fruit development, and there’s a lot of healthy leaves and healthy plant structure.”
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Fatal traffic crashes increase, what Virginia laws are needed to help

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Fatal motor vehicle crashes continue to rise in Virginia and across the country as more people get ready to hit the roadways for summer travel. ”Improvements could be made to vehicles themselves so that the ride and riders and the people outside the vehicle are safer,” Cathy Chase, President of Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety said.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy