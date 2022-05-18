ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, AL

More details on pre-K program at A.C. Moore

By Atmore News
atmorenews.com
 2 days ago

During a May 12 Board of Education called meeting, Escambia County Superintendent of Education Michele McClung revealed more details on the Alabama First-Class Pre-K program that is set for implementation in January in the A.C. Moore Elementary School building. The state-funded program, which is cost-free and voluntary, is for...

atmorenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG

Doctor Is In: Alabama Orthopaedic Clinic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Joining us on The Doctor Is In is Doctor Matt Barber from Alabama Orthopaedic Clinic to discuss joint replacement. What technologies are you using in joint replacement?. What is the recovery time?. What are the ages of most patients?. To find out the answers to these...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Escambia County, AL
Escambia County, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
City
Atmore, AL
Atmore, AL
Education
Atmore, AL
Government
Escambia County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Education
WKRG News 5

Fairhope road getting new name to help first responders

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A busy stretch of road in Fairhope is causing a lot of confusion and now it needs a new name. “It’s not really Highway 104. Highway 104 stops at Highway 98,” said Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan Thursday morning. The area west of Highway 98 and east of Section Street is showing […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Education#News Staff Report#Boe
atmorenews.com

Rotarians honor excellence

Scholarships totaling more than $30,000 were awarded and 182 students were honored at the Atmore Rotary Club’s 37th annual Academic All-Stars program Thursday, May 12. Students from Atmore Christian School, Escambia Academy, Escambia County High School, and Northview High School are eligible for the program each year. To be named an Academic All-Star, one of the requirements is the student must have maintained an A or B average in each subject for each grading period. For the title of a Four-Year Academic All-Star, seniors must have maintained this status from the ninth grade through the twelfth grade.
ATMORE, AL
WKRG

Gov. Ivey visits Conecuh Sausage, Co. to talk tourism

EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey hit the road Wednesday morning to talk tourism and it’s impact on Alabama counties. “Our tourism industry it truly is thriving and it’s increased some 47%. Nationally, the tourism industry lost a lot of money,” said Governor Ivey.
EVERGREEN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
utv44.com

Controversial Foley housing development halted due to residents' concerns

Foley, Ala. (WPMI) — Another controversial housing development in Baldwin County has been halted due to growth concerns. It's the 3rd such case in the county in 2 weeks. Foley residents -- outraged over plans to build a large subdivision near the Graham Creek Nature Preserve -- fought back against the project at the city's public planning meeting on Wednesday.
FOLEY, AL
atmorenews.com

Obituaries, week of May 25, 2022

Charles Roger Grantland, Jr. Mr. Charles “Chuck” roger Grantland, Jr., age 60, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Atmore Nursing Center, Atmore, Ala., following a brief illness. He was born in Mobile Ala. He moved many times with his family and lived in Alabama, Maine and Canada. He did not have an easy life. He was born with a genetic condition “neurofibromatosis,” which most likely contributed to his shortened life span. He was very bright, but due to his condition, he could not speak clearly, read, or write. Despite these obstacles, he lived on his own for a good portion of his life, held down a job, was married, and was active in his church with the support of his family and the community in Elberta, Ala. He loved fishing, watching TV, especially westerns and documentaries and helping his mother and step-father at their church and RV Park. He has two cats and lived on his own in Elberta. He held a long-time job at The Road Cafe until a stroke in July, 2021.
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

City of Mobile to enforce curfew in Downtown Entertainment District

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile is cracking down on its curfew for minors in the Downtown Entertainment District, a curfew that has been in effect since 2011. The curfew ordinance says it is unlawful for people 18-years-old and younger to be in the Downtown Entertainment District during specific hours. Officials with the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Mobile United is teaming with The Noble South and Noja for Dining On Dauphin this Thursday

This Thursday, Mobile United will be teaming up with The Noble South and Noja for Dining on Dauphin. This is a very cool event that is taking place on Cathedral Square beginning at 6pm. This event is highlighting 50 years of Mobile United’s successful influence on the community by working towards great causes. This event has a phenomenal menu that highlights the talented chefs that we have here in Mobile, specifically at Noja and The Noble South. This is a really great event that I think everyone should attend, with a phenomenal menu, and the backdrop of the beautiful Cathedral Square, it sounds like the perfect date night, or evening for anyone looking to have a great time.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Early morning fire on North Broad St

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An early morning fire occurred on North Broad Street Friday morning. Mobile Fire-Rescue was on the scene at 54 North Broad. The fire occurred in an empty building next to the ABC Store. When WKRG News 5 arrived on the scene the fire was already put out, fortunately, no one was […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Threat to family puts Mobile school on alert, 1 arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mary B. Austin Elementary School in Mobile was put on a “secure perimeter” Monday morning in response to a threat against a family connected to the school, according to a Mobile County Public School System official. A suspect was arrested off campus. The school was placed on “secure perimeter” and police […]
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy