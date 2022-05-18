More details on pre-K program at A.C. Moore

Charles Roger Grantland, Jr. Mr. Charles “Chuck” roger Grantland, Jr., age 60, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Atmore Nursing Center, Atmore, Ala., following a brief illness. He was born in Mobile Ala. He moved many times with his family and lived in Alabama, Maine and Canada. He did not have an easy life. He was born with a genetic condition “neurofibromatosis,” which most likely contributed to his shortened life span. He was very bright, but due to his condition, he could not speak clearly, read, or write. Despite these obstacles, he lived on his own for a good portion of his life, held down a job, was married, and was active in his church with the support of his family and the community in Elberta, Ala. He loved fishing, watching TV, especially westerns and documentaries and helping his mother and step-father at their church and RV Park. He has two cats and lived on his own in Elberta. He held a long-time job at The Road Cafe until a stroke in July, 2021.

ATMORE, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO